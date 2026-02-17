POINT EDWARD, ON, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - On February 4, 2026, a commercial truck arriving at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry from the United States was referred by a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers, with the assistance of a detector dog, detected 16 duffle bags containing suspected methamphetamine. The total weight of the narcotics was 266.4 kg.

CBSA seizes 266 kg of methamphetamine at the Blue Water Bridge. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

The CBSA arrested Kulbir Singh, 29, of Woodstock, Ontario, and transferred him and the narcotics to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Singh has been charged by the RCMP with Importation of Methamphetamine, as well as, Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The matter is before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ontario. The charges are subject to validation by the court. The investigation is ongoing.

Since January 1, 2025, the CBSA in Southern Ontario has seized 616.5 kg of methamphetamine coming from the United States.

Quotes

"Our government's top priority is to ensure the safety and security of Canadians. I want to thank the CBSA and the RCMP for their dedication to stopping criminal activity and for safeguarding communities across Canada from the damaging effects of drugs. Border services officers serve as our first line of defence against transnational crime."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The Canada Border Services Agency works 24/7 to keep narcotics out of Canada. This seizure demonstrates the effectiveness of border services officers in intercepting illegal drugs and keeping Canadian communities safe. Thanks to the work of our dedicated frontline personnel involved in this seizure, a significant quantity of narcotics is now off our streets of Southern Ontario."

- Michael Prosia, Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"The RCMP and CBSA work hand in hand to secure our international border. Organized crime groups rely on the proceeds of drug trafficking to fuel further criminal activity, and this seizure represents a major disruption to crime in southern Ontario. Actions like this play an important role in keeping our communities safer."

- Superintendent Dale Foote, OIC Border Integrity, RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region

Quick facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

In 2025, CBSA Detector Dog Service Teams carried out 29,486 searches, uncovering 13,986 high-risk food, plant, and animal items, along with 34,810 seizures involving drugs, firearms, and currency.

For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity , please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals, this may mean removal from Canada and a ban on returning to Canada.

