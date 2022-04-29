ADOPTION OF THE CAPITAL MARKETS TRIBUNAL RULES OF PROCEDURE AND FORMS AND PRACTICE GUIDELINE AS OF APRIL 29, 2022

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - On April 29, 2022, the Capital Markets Tribunal adopted the Capital Markets Tribunal Rules of Procedure and Forms (Rules) and the Practice Guideline. The Rules and the Practice Guideline take effect immediately and apply to all proceedings before the Tribunal.

The Rules and the Practice Guideline substantially mirror the former OSC tribunal's Rules of Procedure and Forms and Practice Guideline, with only those changes necessary to reflect the establishment of the Capital Markets Tribunal following proclamation of the Securities Commission Act, 2021.

The Rules and the Practice Guideline, both dated April 29, 2022, are available at www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/resources.

