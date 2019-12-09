Adoption of Bill 34 on electricity rates: Hydro-Québec updates its customers

Hydro-Québec would like to provide details to its customers further to the adoption of the Act to simplify the process for establishing electricity distribution rates.

MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - First, the adoption of this law confirms that customers will benefit from a rate freeze beginning April 1, 2020.

Second, about $500 million dollars, from variance accounts required under the previous rate system, will be rapidly issued to customers who were Hydro-Québec account holders in 2018 or 2019, years during which the amount accumulated in variance accounts. The total amount of the variances accounts for the year ending on December 31th 2019 will be known in January 2020 and the return to costumers will be issued on the following bill.

The amount issued to customers will be established based on their electricity consumption between January 1, 2018 , and December 31, 2019 .

Residential customers will receive an average of about $60

Customers who are still account holders between the end of January 2020, and April 1, 2020, will see a credit applied to their bill. The amount of the credit will appear on their bill.

For those who were account holders in 2018 or 2019 but who are no longer Hydro-Québec customers, a cheque will be issued between the end of January 2020 and December 31th, 2020.

To receive their cheque, anyone who is no longer a Hydro-Québec customer must get in touch to update their address in one of the following ways:

If they have a Hydro-Québec Customer Space and remember their access code, they can update their profile.

Anyone without a Customer Space or who doesn't remember their access code can fill out the Request for a credit form available at: www.hydroquebec.com/credit-en in which they can indicate the address where they wish to receive their cheque.

Those who cannot send us their address online can call 514 385-7252 or 1 888 385-7252 to give it to a customer services representative. Note that the process will take longer on the phone, especially if the call volume is high.

Important security message

It is important to note that Hydro-Québec never communicates with its customers by text message. Customers are encouraged to be vigilant and not to click on any links in messages purported to come from the company. They are fraudulent.

