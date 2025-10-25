MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) wishes to remind the Quebec government of the potential consequences of Bill 2, which was tabled and adopted by the Quebec National Assembly to end negotiations with the province's major medical federations. The bill could negatively impact the motivation of medical professionals, who play an essential role in delivering care.

The bill could worsen access to care and increase pressure on health professionals who are already stretched to their limits. It risks exacerbating the sense of discouragement and disengagement already felt by members of Quebec's medical community. The resulting uncertainty could push many physicians to retire early or leave Quebec for other provinces, further weakening an already strained health care system.

Since Quebec is the only province without an independent arbitration mechanism, the CMA reiterates its call to implement one. This type of mechanism has proven effective in helping other provinces, such as Ontario, reach agreements with their medical communities while improving access to care.

Other provinces have also found ways to reach sustainable agreements without resorting to special legislation. In Nova Scotia, for instance, the government and the provincial medical association worked together to create an innovative agreement with physicians: a compensation system based on hours worked and the complexity of service rendered that enhances the profession's appeal.

The Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec and the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec have worked tirelessly to maintain open lines of communication with the government and negotiate an agreement, believing this to be in Quebecers' best interests. The CMA supports Quebec physicians now and in their future efforts.

Now, more than ever, Quebec's health system needs stability, dialogue, and collaboration to improve access to care and support its professionals.

Dr. Margot Burnell, President

Dr. Jean-Joseph Condé, CMA spokesperson and board member and family physician in Val-d'Or

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity, and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving, and knowledge sharing--guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: [email protected]; Yuliya Arutyunyan, Senior Advisor, Media Relations, 514-475-9732; Eric Lewis, Senior Advisor, Media Relations, 506-566-1671