MONTREAL, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - As it embarks on the largest investment program in its history, ADM Aéroports de Montréal welcomes the clarification of the investment mechanism for Canadian airports and the openness to extending the lease agreement it has with the Government of Canada.

ADM is fully committed and has all the necessary tools to implement the first phase of its ambitious Flight Plan 2028 for YUL, which aims to make the airport more accessible and better connected. This Policy Statement provides greater clarity for planning the next major phase of infrastructure development that will ultimately enable the airport to serve more than 35 million passengers.

"I welcome the federal government's stated intention to enter into negotiations to extend ADM's lease. Our organization is ready to begin these discussions immediately, as such an extension would facilitate the implementation of all of our expansion and modernization projects over the next 10 to 15 years and provide greater certainty for our investors. At the same time, we welcome the clarifications provided on the flexibility of funding sources available to airport authorities. ADM is open to exploring innovative financing models with private institutional investors, such as Canadian pension funds, to accelerate investment in its facilities for the benefit of users and the community. This will enable the YUL and YMX sites to make an even more sustainable contribution to the socio-economic development of the Greater Montreal area." - Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, which is certified 4 stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and of YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

