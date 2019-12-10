ADM selects the expertise of Le Groupe Axess, a Drummondville-based company

Le Groupe Axess was discovered during ADM's tour of the regions in November, during which ADM's president and CEO addressed members of the Drummond Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It offers products that are fully aligned with ADM's goal of fostering a responsible procurement and circular economy approach that optimizes the use of existing resources for its airport projects.

"The use of recycled aircraft tires, combined with the very high quality of the product, caught our attention," said Martin Massé, Vice President of Public Affairs, ADM Aéroports de Montréal. "The choice of this supplier was obvious, especially since our responsible procurement policy encourages innovation from local suppliers. We are very proud to be, officially, the first Canadian airport to use the Tireguard technology developed by this very local company,"

"We are very pleased that ADM has chosen the local expertise of Le Groupe Axess to develop the interior of their airport infrastructure," said Ian Lafontaine, Development Manager, Le Groupe Axess. "The recovery of aircraft tires for custom carpeting is a local initiative, developed by our team of experts specializing in innovative, sustainable and responsible flooring solutions."

