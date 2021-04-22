MONTRÉAL, April 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal, inaugurated the Des Sources Ecological Park in the presence of Pierre Lussier President of Earth Day, of Joël Coutu and François Riou of TechnoparcOiseaux and of Lyne Michaud, Director, Sustainable development and Environment at ADM. To mark Earth Day, five trees were symbolically planted at the entrance of the park.