ADM inaugurates Des Sources Ecological Park Français

News provided by

Aéroports de Montréal

Apr 22, 2021, 16:07 ET

MONTRÉAL, April 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal, inaugurated the Des Sources Ecological Park in the presence of Pierre Lussier President of Earth Day, of Joël Coutu and François Riou of TechnoparcOiseaux and of Lyne Michaud, Director, Sustainable development and Environment at ADM. To mark Earth Day, five trees were symbolically planted at the entrance of the park.

Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal, inaugurates the Des Sources Ecological Park in the presence of Lyne Michaud, Director, Sustainable development and Environment, ADM, of François Riou and Joël Coutu of TechnoparcOiseaux and of Pierre Lussier President of Earth Day (CNW Group/Aéroports de Montréal)
The 2 million-square-foot park is located north of the YUL airport site and is a unique place for birding and wildlife viewing. ADM is committed to protecting and enhancing this area of high-ecological value, for the benefit of the community.

About Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel. 

