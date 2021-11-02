MONTRÉAL, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal today announced its consolidated operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. These results are accompanied by passenger traffic data for YUL, Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

Highlights

Passenger volume at YUL totalled 1.9 million passengers during the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 216.6% compared with the same period in 2020 and a decrease of 68.0% compared with 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, passenger traffic was 2.8 million passengers, down 41.5% from the same period in 2020 and down 81.9% from the same period in 2019.

EBITDA (the excess of revenues over expenses before financial expenses, taxes, depreciation, impairment and share in the results of a joint venture) was $31.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an improvement of $42.5 million, or 379.5%, compared with negative EBITDA of $11.2 million for the corresponding period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, EBITDA was $19.8 million, a decrease of $16.5 million, or 45.4%, compared with 2020.

ADM's capital investments, reduced to the essentials, were $13.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $44.2 million for the first nine months of 2021 ($42.6 million and $202.9 million, respectively, in 2020). The investments at YUL and YMX were funded by long-term debt.

Quote

"While times are still challenging for ADM, the results of this third quarter are encouraging and show some resurgence in activity at YUL. The past few months have shown us that passengers are becoming increasingly comfortable with the idea of travel and traffic volumes at our facilities during the summer season exceeded our initial projections. We are definitely optimistic about the future of our industry. The federal government's announcement requiring both travellers and workers in the industry to be vaccinated will reinforce the safe and sustainable resumption of flight operations. In the meantime, the employees of ADM and the airport community continue to do their utmost on a daily basis to properly welcome passengers and offer them an experience worthy of our international airport and our city," said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal.

Financial results

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $84.4 million, an increase of $30.5 million, or 56.5%, from the same period in 2020. Cumulative revenues at September 30, 2021 were $167.7 million, a decrease of $63.1 million, or 27.3%, from 2020. The results for the third quarter of 2021 indicate that a gradual recovery in passenger traffic has begun. However, the impact of the travel restrictions imposed in many countries since March 2020 due to the pandemic, as well as the strategy put in place in Canada to manage it, mean that year-to-date revenues as at September 30, 2021 were lower than in the corresponding period of 2020.

Operating expenses for the quarter under review were $36.5 million, a decrease of $17.3 million, or 32.1%, compared with the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, operating expenses decreased by $51.1 million, or 32.7%, from $156.5 million to $105.4 million. ADM has continued to focus on significant operating cost reduction measures including the reduction of airport activities and the temporary closure of certain areas of the terminal building by gradually reopening these spaces based on passenger traffic. Furthermore, in 2021, ADM did not have to grant rent relief to certain concessionaires as it did in 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic. Finally, ADM continues to take advantage of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program, which has been in place since March 2020.

Transfers to governments (payments in lieu of taxes to municipalities and rent to Transport Canada) amounted to $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $42.5 million for the first nine months of 2021 ($11.3 million and $38.0 million, respectively, in 2020). The increase is primarily due to the rent waiver for the period of March to December 2020. Note that the 2021 rent payment to Transport Canada is deferred and will be payable over a ten-year period beginning in 2024.

Depreciation and impairment of property and equipment and right-of-use assets remained stable at

$40.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021. These charges were $121.7 million in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of $3.7 million, or 3.2%, over the same period in 2020. This increase is primarily due to the commissioning of new assets.

Net financial expenses totalled $33.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, up $6.5 million, or 24.1%, over the same quarter last year. Cumulative net financial expenses as at September 30, 2021 totalled $98.7 million compared with $75.7 million the previous year, an increase of $23.0 million, or 30.4%. The increase in net finance expenses was primarily due to higher interest expense as a result of the April 2020 and April 2021 Series R and S bond issues, respectively, as well as costs associated with the consent process completed in March 2021 with bondholders.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the deficiency of revenues over expenses was $41.9 million, an improvement of $36.5 million, or 46.5%, over the deficiency of $78.4 million for the same period in 2020. As at September 30, 2021, the deficiency of revenues over expenses was $199.9 million, declining by $42.7 million, or 27.2%, compared with the corresponding nine months in 2020.



Third quarter Cumulative at September 30 (in millions of dollars) 2021 2020 Variance (%) 2021 2020 Variance (%) Revenues 84.4 53.9 56.5 167.7 230.8 (27.3) Operating costs 36.5 53.8 (32.1) 105.4 156.5 (32.7) Payments in lieu of municipal taxes 8.8 8.0 10.3 27.9 28.1 (0.6) Rent paid to Transport Canada 7.8 3.3 134.7 14.6 9.9 47.3 Depreciation and impairment of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 40.0 40.4 (0.8) 121.7 118.0 3.2 Financial expenses (net) 33.4 26.9 24.1 98.7 75.7 30.4 Total expenses 126.5 132.4 (4.4) 368.3 388.2 (5.1) Deficiency of revenues over expenses before share in the results of a joint venture and income taxes (42.1) (78.5) 46.3 (200.6) (157.4) (27.4) Share in the results of a joint venture net of taxes 0.2 0.1 108.4 0.8 0.4 82.4 Income taxes - - - (0.1) (0.2) 55.8 Deficiency of revenues over expenses (41.9) (78.4) 46.5 (199.9) (157.2) (27.2) EBITDA 31.3 (11.2) 379.5 19.8 36.3 (45.4)

The % variance in this table are calculated with results in thousands

EBITDA is a financial measurement that is not recognized by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). It is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other entities that are not airports. EBITDA is defined by ADM as the excess of revenues over expenses before financial expenses, taxes, depreciation, impairment and share in the results of a joint venture. It is used by management as an indicator to evaluate operational performance. EBITDA is meant to provide additional information and is not intended to replace other performance measures prepared under IFRS.

Passenger traffic

Passenger volumes at YUL totalled 1.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 216.6% compared with the same period in 2020. There was an increase in all the three sectors – domestic, transborder and international – of 170.2%, 681.2% and 215.5%, respectively.

For the first nine months of 2021, traffic at YUL totalled 2.8 million passengers, a decrease of 41.5% compared with 2020. International traffic decreased by 55.1%, transborder (US) traffic declined by 59.2%, while domestic traffic decreased by 14.9% compared with 2020.

Compared with 2019, the third quarter saw a decrease of 68.0%, and for the first nine months of the year, a decrease of 81.9% was observed.

Total passenger traffic *

Aéroports de Montréal (in thousands) 2021 2020 Variance 2021 vs.2020 2019 Variance 2021 vs. 2019 January 215.3 1,598.2 -86.5% 1,532.2 -85.9% February 111.0 1,531.8 -92.8% 1,432.6 -92.3% March 109.7 961.3 -88.6% 1,712.6 -93.6% April 118.7 35.9 230.9% 1,567.9 -92.4% May 137.0 39.2 249.8% 1,603.2 -91.5% June 222.0 90.1 146.4% 1,839.2 -87.9% July 521.0 176.4 195.3% 2,098.0 -75.2% August 739.5 238.7 209.8% 2,146.8 -65.6% September 671.8 195.2 244.1% 1,801.9 -62.7% Total 2,846.0 4,866.8 -41.5% 15,734.4 -81.9%

*Note: Total passenger traffic includes revenue and non-revenue passengers and are calculated with results in thousands Source: Aéroports de Montréal

About Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

