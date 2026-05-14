MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Batani as Vice President of Public Affairs, External Communications, and Reputation.

Philippe Batani – ADM Aéroports de Montréal (CNW Group/Aéroports de Montréal)

Mr. Batani has over 25 years of experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Communications, and Strategy at CDPQ Infra since 2023. In this role, he oversaw teams responsible for media relations, stakeholder and community relations, and relations with institutions, governments and Indigenous communities in connection with major infrastructure projects.

Previously, he served as Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, where he led multidisciplinary teams responsible for communications and outreach in Québec, Canada and internationally. He has also held strategic roles in key Québec industries, including Énergir and the communications agency TACT. Additionally, he worked as an economist for the Government of Canada.

Mr. Batani is recognized for his ability to manage complex public issues involving multiple stakeholders, effectively and efficiently. Throughout his career, he has distinguished himself through his inspiring leadership, strategic vision and ability to support organizations in changing environments.

His expertise, grounded in a comprehensive understanding of institutional, economic and environmental issues, will be a valuable asset to ADM's infrastructure modernization program. His team will strengthen the organization's strategic positioning and support the implementation of transformative projects in an ever-changing context.

Mr. Batani holds a Master of Economics and a Bachelor of Political Science from the University of Montréal.

He has held this position since May 4, 2026.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4- stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Source: ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs, 514 394-7304, [email protected]