MONTRÉAL, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal, is delighted to announce the appointment of Emmanuel Cron as Vice President, Technology and Innovation.

With 30 years of professional experience, Emmanuel Cron has held a variety of positions and responsibilities in engineering, operations and information technology in the industrial and manufacturing sectors. He spent most of his career at Sidel, a multinational based in Laval, where he has been Vice President, Strategy and Business Development for the Americas, since 2020. Between 2013 and 2019, he held the position of Vice President, Information Systems.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Cron has contributed to the achievement of significant digital transformations and led numerous cross-functional projects in which information technology was the focal point. His cutting-edge expertise makes him the ideal person to support ADM and its teams in deploying tools to accelerate the automation of the passenger journey, and to ensure the protection and security of technological infrastructure and airport information systems.

Mr. Cron is a graduate in engineering from the École Nationale Supérieure d'Agronomie et des Industries Alimentaires in Nancy.

He took up his post on October 3, 2023.

