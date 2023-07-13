MONTRÉAL , July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is pleased to announce the appointment of Aymeric Dussart as Vice President, Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer.

With a wealth of experience in the airport industry, Mr. Dussart has been with ADM for over 11 years. He has served as Vice President, Technology and Innovation, since January 2020, when ADM added this new position to its management committee. In this position he was responsible for all IT activities at the airport authority.

This latest appointment marks a return to his roots for Mr. Dussart, who previously held various positions within ADM's Finance department including roles in market analysis, strategic planning and business data management.

Prior to joining ADM, Mr. Dussart worked in the energy sector for Hydro-Québec, where he was responsible for systems supporting electricity brokerage activities. Mr. Dussart holds a master's degree in economics from the Université de Montréal and a master's degree in information technology from HEC Montréal.

He will take up his new position on July 17.

Mr. Dussart succeeds Ginette Maillé, who is retiring after leading ADM's Finance and Administration team for the past six years. Her experience and expertise enabled ADM to recover from an unprecedented financial crisis caused by the pandemic. Ms. Maillé will leave the organization at the end of the year to ensure an efficient transition of responsibilities.

About Aéroports de Montréal

