ADM AÉROPORTS DE MONTRÉAL AND INDIGENOUS TOURISM QUÉBEC JOIN FORCES TO PROMOTE INDIGENOUS TOURISM AT YUL MONTRÉAL-TRUDEAU

MONTRÉAL, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal and Indigenous Tourism Québec (ITQ) are proud to announce the unveiling of the first space showcasing Québec's 11 Indigenous Nations at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. This initiative is the result of a mutual agreement to promote the cultures and tourism offerings of Québec's 11 Indigenous Nations at strategic locations throughout the terminal.

The aim of the three-year agreement is to promote and position Québec's Indigenous cultural and tourism offerings at the YUL gateway. It is part of ADM Aéroports de Montréal's commitment to develop an Indigenous engagement strategy that will enable it to establish lasting relationships with the First Peoples of Québec.

The space features about 20 backlit posters that present, in images and words, the Nations that make up Québec's Indigenous Nations. Installed in the public areas of the terminal, it will be on display throughout the summer and until the end of October 2024. Future installations will include authentic Indigenous tourism experiences, art and cultural objects.

"YUL Montréal-Trudeau, which handles more than 21 million passengers, is an ideal place to showcase the cultural diversity of Québec's Indigenous peoples," said Martin Massé, Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability at ADM Aéroports de Montréal. "At YUL, we also count on a number of airlines serving Indigenous communities, with whom we hope to continue consolidating and strengthening our partnerships. We would like to thank Indigenous Tourism Québec for this collaboration, which will allow us to meet a growing demand from travellers and offer them an authentic immersive experience."

For ITQ, this partnership represents an opportunity to strengthen the development of Indigenous tourism in Québec by offering a unique showcase to a wide range of travellers and complements the recently developed Indigenous Zone at the Palais des congrès and the hosting of the International Indigenous Tourism Conference in February 2025 in Montreal. "I am very proud of this partnership and this first initiative," said ITQ President Steeve Wadohandik Gros-Louis. "I welcome ADM's openness, which will allow us to work together on great projects that will meet the expectations of foreign tourists and serve as a tool to bring people together, thus contributing to the growth and prosperity of Indigenous tourism."

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

Founded in 1991, Indigenous Tourism Québec is the tourism industry association representing Québec's Indigenous tourism offering, with over 200 cultural and tourism experiences as members. We guide and promote Indigenous entrepreneurs in tourism markets through the strength of our relationships, our knowledge, our advice, our networks and our strategies.

