Adlai Chester Appointed Chief Financial Officer of Invesque, Inc.

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (TSX: IVQ.U) and (TSX: IVQ) (the "Company" or "Invesque") today announced that Adlai Chester will assume the Chief Financial Officer role in addition to leading the Company's investment group. Adlai Chester has more than 20 years of finance, real estate, investment, development, and capital markets experience, and has positioned himself as a leader in the health care real estate industry. Prior to his current role at Invesque, he served as Chief Financial Officer of HealthLease Properties. Scott Higgs, the current Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will resign effective August 1, 2023, to pursue other interests. He will remain on as a consultant until year-end.

"I would like to personally thank Scott Higgs for his contribution to Invesque. Since our inception, he has been a critical part of our Company and we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors," commented Scott White, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Scott White further noted, "Adlai's strong leadership skills, significant finance background, and previous CFO experience, makes him an obvious fit to assume this role. I am confident our Company is headed in a positive direction, and we are very excited about the future."

The Company is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic in North America will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. The Company currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a portfolio of income-generating predominantly private pay seniors housing communities. The Company's portfolio includes investments primarily in independent living, assisted living, and memory care, which are operated under long-term leases and joint venture arrangements with industry-leading operating partners. The Company's portfolio also includes investments in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which the Company owns the real estate, the licensed operations, and provides management services through Commonwealth Senior Living, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. For more information, please visit www.invesque.com.

