Addverb Announces Partnership with Gillette Pepsi Companies Inc. in North America

IRVINE, Calif. , June 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Addverb, a global leader in warehouse robotic automation solutions, is pleased to announce an exciting partnership with Gillette Pepsi Companies Inc. (GPC) in North America. GPC exclusively distributes a variety of Pepsi products from three separate distribution centers located in Wisconsin and Minnesota. These distribution centers serve various vertical markets including Convenience, Grocery, and Restaurants.

Phase 1 of automating GPC's distribution centers start with the facility in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Addverb will deliver a blend of Fixed & Flexible automation, incorporating ASRS, Goods-to-Person stations, and a Forklift AMR to enhance picking accuracy and efficiency throughout the distribution center.

Sriram Sridhar, Chief Executive Officer for Addverb America's said, "By integrating advanced robotics and AI technologies along with a robust enterprise Warehouse execution software platform into its warehouse operations, we are delighted in helping GPC achieve efficiency gains, flexibility and future scalability for enhanced customer and warehouse associates experience."

Along with the robotic hardware, GPC will integrate Addverb's Enterprise Automation Software to improve location management and pick efficiency, making the labor force more productive with less manual labor required.

With the integration of Addverb's sortation and ASRS storage solutions, the GPC La Crosse-based distribution center expects to realize a 37-40% increase in cases per hour within their warehouse and receiving area of operations. "Addverb is a true business partner. We (GPC) pose ideas and their team comes back with realistic goals. If we dream it, they come up with a system that works for us," said Joe Pfaff, Director of Business Transformation with GPC Pepsi Companies.

Addverb aims to finish initial implementation by early 2025, leveraging their consulting prowess and versatile hardware/software solutions to forge a robust, lasting partnership with GPC. There engagement's cornerstone—discovery, execution, and support—sets the stage for collaboration with GPC and other Food and Beverage Distributors in North America.

Founded in 2016, Addverb offers AI-enabled fixed & flexible automation solutions, allowing clients to realize new levels of efficiency, reliability and revenue. Our AI-driven solutions and software are designed specifically to serve the global E-Commerce, Warehouse Distribution and Manufacturing industries. Addverb's maintains multiple offices, and client locations in North America, with Headquarters located in Irvine, California and satellite offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.addverb.com.

Media Contact:

Nate Aswege

[email protected]

+1 303.359.0568

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399931/Addverb_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Addverb