Addverb partners with Infineon Technologies AG to deploy BLE safety in robotic fleet

IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Addverb, a global leader in industrial robotics and warehouse automation, announced its partnership with Infineon Technologies AG, a global leader in power systems and IoT. This strategic partnership incorporates Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE)-based communication systems into Addverb's robotic fleet to address critical safety concerns. It demonstrates Addverb's commitment to enhancing safety protocols and developing scalable robotics capabilities, fostering an adaptable ecosystem that meets global standards.

Addverb partners with Infineon Technologies AG

Addverb has implemented the upgraded solution across Zippy 10 robots in active warehouse environments. These solutions enable safety protocols beyond standard Wi-Fi infrastructure, with a BLE-powered emergency stop system that deactivates robots in sensitive situations within seconds to prevent pitfalls. The deployment also includes a remote power cut-off feature, enabling centralized power management for large robotic fleets without manual intervention.

Sangeet Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Addverb, said, "Our collaboration with Infineon Technologies marks a pivotal step in Addverb's pursuit of delivering intelligent, connected automation for the global supply chain. The reliability of BLE overcomes critical constraints we have observed with Wi-Fi in warehouses-especially in safety scenarios where every millisecond matters. This collaboration allows us to co-create innovations that set new standards for safety and performance in connected automation. We are confident that these innovations will qualify us to build a robust foundation of a reliable and safe automative solutions for our partners."

Shantanu Bhalerao, Vice President, Wireless Product Line at Infineon Technologies, added, "We are pleased to collaborate with Addverb in advancing safety and connectivity in industrial robotics. This partnership not only enables the integration of our advanced Bluetooth low-energy technology into real-world automation scenarios but also reinforces our commitment to delivering robust, industrial-grade connectivity solutions. Through close cooperation with Addverb's engineering team, we are able to align our product development—such as the upcoming AIROC™ CYW20829 Bluetooth LE MCU module—with the evolving demands of large-scale robotic applications."

Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/ap2G4i08XOw?si=5OedpvUuBuX5Yc6F

Founded in 2016, Addverb offers AI-enabled fixed and flexible automation solutions, helping clients achieve new levels of efficiency, reliability, and revenue. Our AI-driven solutions and software are tailored for the global E-Commerce, Warehouse Distribution, and Manufacturing industries. Addverb maintains multiple offices and client locations in North America, with headquarters in Irvine, California, and satellite offices across the United States. For more information, visit www.addverb.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693163/Addverb_Infineon.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399931/Addverb_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Addverb

Media Contact: Nate Aswege, [email protected], 303.359.0568