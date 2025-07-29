Addverb Announces Partnership with Imperial Trading (S. Abraham and Sons) in North America

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Addverb, a global leader in robotics and warehouse automation solutions, announces a new partnership with S. Abraham and Sons (SAS), a division of Imperial Trading. S. Abraham and Sons is a leading national convenience distribution company, with warehouses in Indianapolis, Indiana and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

S. Abraham and Sons distribution facility in Indianapolis

They've partnered with Addverb to develop and implement a complete picking and storage system which includes 14,400 totes alongside goods-to-person stations and an outbound sequence buffer to seamlessly pick, stage, and dispatch orders for convenience stores across the Midwest. The system utilizes a combination of robotic shuttles, a smart conveyor system, and an enterprise-grade Warehouse Execution System. All working in concert to orchestrate pick and pack operations with efficient and optimal use of labor.

Addverb's core offerings include Fixed and Flexible solutions (material movement, storage, and picking), allowing S. Abraham and Sons to integrate efficient and scalable automation systems seamlessly into their existing infrastructures. "We are not only committed to meeting the needs of S. Abraham and Sons today, but we also stand as a strategic partner, ready to support and drive their growth and scalability into the future," said Sriram Sridhar, CEO of Addverb Americas.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOsBQFugYME

SAS is currently utilizing Addverb's automation solution and is inducting inventory on a daily basis to ramp and accelerate automated operations, with less manual drain on resources. "Right now we're a two-shift operation, but with the Addverb Storage and picking solution, we're going to be able to get drivers on the road faster, and get the products to our client's destinations faster," said Arne Suiter, Head of Operations at S. Abraham and Sons. Addverb and S. Abraham and Sons maintain an excellent partnership and have plans to expand automation at a variety of sites in North America over the next few years.

To learn more about Addverb's automation solutions, visit www.addverb.com.

Founded in 2016, Addverb offers AI-enabled fixed & flexible robotic automation solutions, allowing clients to realize new levels of efficiency, reliability, and revenue. Our AI-driven solutions and software are designed specifically to serve the global E-Commerce, Warehouse Distribution and Manufacturing industries. Addverb maintains multiple offices, and client locations in North America, with Headquarters located in Irvine, California, and satellite offices throughout the United States.

