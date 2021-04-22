Episodes focus on energy transition and the climate crisis, and what they mean to Canada

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ -The Edge of Energy podcast is here. The eight-episode series, presented by Scotiabank, produced by The Walrus Lab and hosted by Kofi Hope, features talks with industry experts and innovators who explain what it will take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero.

Available just in time for Earth Day, the first episode features Scotiabank's Chief Economist, Jean-Francois Perrault and Merran Smith, Executive Director of Clean Energy Canada, who explore the concept of energy transition, its importance and the political means to achieve it. The bi-weekly podcast will showcase a diverse range of perspectives on the transition to a net zero economy in Canada, including ideas and innovations in transportation, urban building and environment, sustainable finance and the economy, carbon capture and storage and more.

"As a leading bank in Canada and across the Americas, Scotiabank recognizes the critical role that the financial services sector plays in the transition to a low carbon, more resilient and prosperous future," says Meigan Terry, Chief Communications and Social Impact Officer, Scotiabank. "The Edge of Energy podcast has been developed as part of Scotiabank's Climate Change Centre of Excellence, to be an approachable resource and discussion starter around energy transition and the climate crisis, featuring the expertise of both established and next-generation experts."

The Edge of Energy is available for streaming on Scotiabank's Climate Change Centre of Excellence and listeners can subscribe through their preferred podcast provider.

The Edge of Energy podcast is one of the ways Scotiabank is contributing to the global conversation on climate change. Launched earlier this month to support the Bank's enterprise climate change strategy and the Scotiabank Climate Commitments, the Centre of Excellence focuses on three main areas: collaboration and partnerships; information and knowledge; and resources and publications.

Since the launch date of November 2019, Scotiabank has made significant progress towards its Climate Commitments. Key examples include:

Mobilized over $28 billion of its $100 billion commitment to reduce the impacts of climate change by 2025

of its commitment to reduce the impacts of climate change by 2025 Achieved a grade of A- from the CDP in 2019 in recognition of its strong management of climate-related issues and transparency in its disclosures

from the CDP in 2019 in recognition of its strong management of climate-related issues and transparency in its disclosures Achieved a 20% reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions from 2016 levels

Committed to secure 100% of electricity on a global basis from non-emitting sources by 2030; and 100% for Canadian operations by 2025

Established a multi-year partnership with the Institute of Sustainable Finance at Queen's University to help align mainstream financial markets with the country's transition to a low carbon economy and increase Canada's sustainable finance capacity.

sustainable finance capacity. Initiated development of a strategy to reach net-zero carbon emissions, including pathways, interim targets, timelines and transparent reporting.

To learn more about Scotiabank's approach to climate change and ESG, please visit and bookmark: www.scotiabank.com/sustainability .

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a Leading Bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as of January 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

