– Crave's premium content now offered at three different price points, with two, new ad-supported plan options –

– Powering the launch of ad-supported tiers on Crave, Bell Media secures 10 advertising partners –

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Crave announced today that its direct-to-consumer subscription offering with new ad-supported plan options, are now available. Consumers can sign up for Crave Basic with Ads for $9.99/month, or Crave Standard with Ads for $14.99/month. The ad-free option remains available at $19.99/month as Crave Premium Ad-Free.

With each subscription plan, users have access to Crave's premium content offering, in both English and French, including HBO and Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, blockbuster-movies, plus an ever growing, award-winning slate of Crave Originals including CANADA'S DRAG RACE, international sensations LETTERKENNY and SHORESY, drama LITTLE BIRD, and true-crime docuseries BILLIONAIRE MURDERS.

In tandem with the launch of Crave's ad-supported tiers, Bell Media has secured a robust roster of advertising partners including Bell's Virgin Plus, alongside adidas Canada; Canadian Tire; Food Basics; Google Canada; Hyundai Auto Canada; Maybelline New York: Falsies Surreal; McDonald's Canada; Ontario Racing Unfiltered and Royal Bank of Canada. These partners will play a valuable role in delivering a compelling, ad-supported experience to Crave's audience, and underscoring Bell Media's commitment to deliver the best content environments for brands to connect with consumers.

Additional plan details are outlined below:

Crave Basic with Ads ( $9.99 /month) *new*

Concurrent streams: 1

Unlimited registered devices

Good Video quality: 720p

Casting w/Chromecast

Casting with AirPlay: No

Live Stream: No

Download: No

Crave Standard with Ads ( $14.99 /month) *new*

Concurrent streams: 4

Unlimited registered devices

Best Video quality: Up to 4K

Casting with Chromecast: Yes

Casting with AirPlay: No

Live Stream: No

Download: No

At launch, ads will be 15 or 30 seconds in length, and run before and during some episodes and films.

Crave Premium Ad-Free ( $19.99 /month) *new name, no pricing or feature changes*

Concurrent streams: 4

Unlimited registered devices

Best Video quality: Up to 4K

Casting with Chromecast: Yes

Casting with AirPlay: Yes

Live Stream: Yes

Download: Yes

STARZ remains ad-free, and available through participating service providers and directly to consumers as a separate add-on.

For more information about Crave programming and platforms, visit Crave.ca.

About Crave

Delivering more Oscar®-nominated and Emmy® Award-winning programming than any other service, Crave is Canada's prestige entertainment offering, with HBO, HBO Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, is the exclusive Canadian streaming home of FRIENDS, and boasts a robust slate of English and French original series. Crave is a major supporter of Canada's production industry, helping to fund numerous film projects, and features acclaimed selections from some of Canada's prestigious film festivals including Toronto International Film Festival, Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival, HOT DOCS, ImagineNATIVE, and Inside Out LGBT Film Festival.

Crave is a bilingual TV and streaming service with thousands of hours of exclusive French-language content. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, select LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, select Samsung Smart TVs, and Xbox One. It's also available through participating service providers across ten, 24-hour High Definition linear and on demand channels. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada's leading content company, providing Canada's most-watched and most-acclaimed television programming on network, specialty, pay and digital platforms. Visit our website at Crave.ca .

