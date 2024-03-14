VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Six active transportation planning and improvement projects in British Columbia will better connect communities after an investment of more than $4.6 million from the federal government.

Announced by Minister Harjit S. Sajjan and Member of Parliament Ron McKinnon, these projects will develop plans to improve active transportation options, upgrade existing infrastructure, and construct new multi-use and bike paths.

In Vancouver, improvements to the Arbutus Greenway and West 41st Avenue intersection will allow people to travel safely and comfortably between False Creek and the Fraser River. The greenway will be shifted to line up with the crossing of West 41st Avenue at East Boulevard to create a safer and clearer crossing on the multi-use path. This will also create a flexible space for people to come together.

Other projects across the province include the construction of the final section of the Lake to Lake Bike Route in Penticton, a multi-use path on either side of the Lougheed Highway in Port Coquitlam, and a multi-use path that runs parallel to Westsyde Road to facilitate travel for the Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band.

Funding will further support the development of an active transportation plan for the Chawathil First Nation and plans to create a safe Highway 17 crossing and connection to the Tsawwassen Ferry in Coquitlam.

"Our government is committed to investing in projects that bring a host of diverse benefits to communities. The projects we are announcing today will not only improve community safety and connectivity, they will provide British Columbians with greener transportation options. Expanding our active transportation networks encourages people to choose lower-emission modes of travel, preserving our natural environment while allowing users to enjoy its beauty."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"As an advocate for building safer communities, where people can access what they need through more affordable means, I'm proud to celebrate today's investment in active transportation infrastructure. These planning and improvement projects will make it both safer and easier for residents to navigate their communities. Creating these connections in our municipalities improves quality of life for Canadians, saving them money by providing more cost-efficient transit options and supporting a greener future."

Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam --- Port Coquitlam

"Today's funding announcement is a pivotal moment for the City of Vancouver as we enhance the Arbutus Greenway, a vital part of our greenway system. The planned improvements at 41st Avenue will make it safer and more inviting for all users to enjoy. We thank the Federal Government for their partnership in advancing this important transportation initiative, which will contribute to the ongoing development and accessibility of Vancouver."

His Worship Ken Sim, Mayor of the City of Vancouver

The federal government is investing $4,618,000 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), $510,000 through the Canada Community-Building Fund and $10,000 from Canada Summer Jobs Program. Recipients and other funding partners are contributing $2,884,000 .

in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), through the Canada Community-Building Fund and from Canada Summer Jobs Program. Recipients and other funding partners are contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The federal government is investing billions of dollars to provide predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. This investment includes $400 million through the Active Transportation Fund over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

through the Active Transportation Fund over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while creating safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of contribution agreements.

