ACTIVATE SOLIDIFIES TITLE OF FASTEST GROWING ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY IN THE WORLD WITH MAJOR EXPANSION INTO SCANDINAVIA

This international expansion reaches Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland in collaboration with Realinvest

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Activate , the leading active gaming company combining physical activity with immersive, tech-driven experiences, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. This significant development is part of Activate's continued global growth strategy and is made possible through a strategic partnership with Realinvest, a prominent real estate and investment firm in Scandinavia.

Since its founding in 2017, Activate has revolutionized the entertainment industry. With over 30 locations across North America, one in Dubai, 15 under construction around the world, and plans to open 200 more globally, the move into Scandinavia marks the next step in Activate's international expansion.

"We're absolutely thrilled to bring Activate to Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland", states Adam Schmidt, CEO and founder of Activate. These countries are renowned for their love of active, outdoor lifestyles, and we believe Activate's unique combination of physical challenges and immersive gaming will resonate perfectly with this new audience in Northern Europe. Our partnership with ReaIinvest is pivotal to this expansion, enabling us to introduce a fresh, dynamic experience to the Scandinavian market. We're confident that Activate will provide families, friends, and adventure-seekers across the region with an unforgettable and engaging way to stay active while having fun."

Realinvest is no stranger to ambitious projects. With seven hotels already in operation, three more under development, and a portfolio of 38 properties that include office buildings, shopping malls, hotels, and commercial spaces, adding Activate is a natural fit as they continue to play a leading role in shaping the region's community landscape.

"Our shopping center's slogan, 'Great Experiences,' is embodied by the 85 event days we host annually," states Hans Hoff, President and Chairman, Realinvest. "As we looked to expand our portfolio with unique, experience-based attractions, we didn't want options that tend to feel the same as trampoline parks, climbing, bouldering, and soft play centers. With Activate, we discovered something truly unique, thanks to a tip from one of our manager's sons who came across it on TikTok. We were immediately excited by the concept and realized it aligns perfectly with our vision of offering 'great experiences' for active families. Activate fits seamlessly into the future of our business and the growth of our community."

Activate's expansion to Scandinavia will see the first location set to open in Norway in early 2025.

ABOUT ACTIVATE

Activate is the world's first active gaming experience where players #EnterTheGame. Activate offers a unique blend of physical activity and gaming that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Each Activate location provides fun and interactive rooms where players can compete, earn stars and track achievements. With the global headquarters located in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate has grown to over 40 locations across Canada, and the U.S.

ABOUT REALINVEST

Realinvest is a family-owned group headquartered in Trondheim, Norway and established in 1891.

The business currently includes investments in real estate, property management, retail, shopping centre operations, hotel operations, project development and asset management. New business areas are being established in the coming years. For more information, visit realinvest.no Nepremičnine - REAL INVEST.

