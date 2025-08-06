Activate Celebrates Milestone 50th Location, Continuing Rapid Global Expansion

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Activate , the world's first active gaming facility and viral social media sensation, is proud to announce the opening of its 50th location, marking a major milestone in the brand's meteoric rise and continued growth across the globe.

"Opening our 50th location is more than just a number–it's a testament to this team's incredible vision to reinvent immersive gaming and our players' passion for Activate," said Adam Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO of Activate.

Since opening its flagship location in Winnipeg in 2017, Activate has rapidly expanded across North America - now operating in 18 states across the U.S. – and internationally, with locations in Dubai, London, and soon France, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Mexico and more. The company currently welcomes more than 3.9 million players globally, with plans to open 200 locations over the next decade.

Activate's immersive gameplay, fusing physical activity with cutting-edge technology offering players real-time brain and body challenges in digitally responsive game rooms like the viral Mega Grid., continues to set the brand apart in a crowded leisure market. This modern approach has fueled remarkable growth, earning Activate the top spot on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies 2024 list with an impressive 1,105% growth rate over three years. Its latest opening in Pembroke Pines, Florida further underscores this momentum, following its recent recognition as the #1 Leisure and Entertainment brand on the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2025, based on a 209% compounded annual growth rate between 2020 and 2023.

