ACTIVATE ACCELERATES US EXPANSION WITH 50 NEW LOCATION DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

The fastest-growing entertainment concept is expanding its existing partnership with Sounds Fun Entertainment, bringing state-of-the-art gaming experiences to countless cities nationwide.

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Activate , the world's first active gaming facility and TikTok viral sensation, has announced a new exclusive agreement with Sounds Fun Entertainment to accelerate its US expansion. The partnership aims to fast-track Activate's US presence with 50 new locations across 21 states, solidifying Activate's position as a leader in the immersive gaming industry–a feat no other immersive gaming experience has accomplished.

With 30 locations open in North America and 15 currently under construction, Activate is setting an ambitious goal to double its footprint by the end of 2025. This bold move will bring its presence to 60 total locations, with upcoming launches in iconic cities like Austin, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

"We're on a fast track to redefine entertainment for a whole new generation, " said Adam Schmidt, CEO and founder of Activate. "What started as a groundbreaking idea, blending physical activity with immersive, tech-driven gaming, is now more than just a concept. We've seen tremendous success in bringing Activate Games to communities across the US, and this new agreement with our incredible partners in Sounds Fun Entertainment demonstrates our commitment to scaling the brand in high-demand markets."

The multi-state deal comes as Activate continues to deliver strong performance results, with an impressive growth trajectory of 1105% in the last three years. Next month, Activate is set to open a flagship location at the Mall of America, one of the country's most visited destinations, followed by openings in Missouri, Colorado and Florida.

"We first saw a Facebook post about Activate in 2019 and immediately sent a team to Winnipeg to find out what was going on up there," states Jeremiah Sizemore, CEO of Sounds Fun Entertainment. "Our experience in the escape room industry with Breakout Games made it clear that Adam (and Megan, Derek, Jeremy, Rob, Khanh, Justin, Kayla and others) had built something truly unique at Activate. We believed there was a massive amount of potential in the concept and we are grateful they trusted us to be part of that early journey. We think that playing games with people you love brings a specific joy and we can't wait to bring it to millions more people through these next 50 locations."

With more than 2.7 million players worldwide, Activate's continued expansion reinforces its presence as a major player in the entertainment space, driven by its one-of-a-kind blend of physical challenges and interactive technology. For more information, visit playactivate.com , or follow @activategames on social media for the latest updates.

