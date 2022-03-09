Action needed now - new campaign highlights crisis in home and community support sector

Ontario Community Support Association launches a campaign clearly outlining sector struggle to continue supporting vulnerable Ontarians



TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Following the recent release of its member survey results, which convey the bleak state of Ontario's home and community support services sector, the Ontario Community Support Association (OCSA) has launched a campaign to raise awareness of a sector in crisis.

After releasing data from their 2021 member survey that conveys staff vacancy rates have nearly tripled from 2020 to 2021, OCSA is now outlining the dire staffing impacts, significant wage disparity and a system in desperate need of funding in shareable infographics as part of its awareness campaign.

OCSA is a member organization representing more than 220 agencies across Ontario that together support more than one million Ontarians in home and community care services. The sector cares for diverse clients of all ages across the province, with a range of care needs including vulnerable clients on dialysis and home ventilators. Services include nursing care, personal care, rehabilitation, adult day programs, supportive housing/assisted living programs, Meals on Wheels, transportation, transitional care and much more.

"We are now seeing Ontarians unable to access care due to extreme staffing shortages," says Deborah Simon, OCSA CEO. "We desperately need funding and a comprehensive strategy that includes wage parity across the health care sector."

OCSA is calling on Ontarians to visit their website to learn more and to take action. This includes sharing infographics on social media to raise awareness, writing letters to MPPs, reading client stories to learn more about home and community care and sharing personal home and community care support stories to help put a face on the diverse people in need of these services.

OCSA member organizations rely on government support and fundraising. The growing staff shortages are leading to longer waitlists and at the current trajectory, will lead to the cancellation of programs or services. This will mean increased caregiver burden as well as added pressures on long-term care and hospitals across Ontario.

"We are committed to shining a bright light on a desperate situation that needs action now," adds Simon. "These issues must be urgently addressed if we expect to have a health care safety net that keeps vulnerable Ontarians safe at home and in the community."

Celebrating our 30th anniversary, the Ontario Community Support Association (OCSA) represents over 220 not-for-profit organizations that provide home care and community support services to over one million Ontarians. Our members help seniors and people with disabilities live independently in their own homes and communities for as long as possible. These proactive and cost-effective services improve quality of life and prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, emergency room visits and premature institutionalization. They are the key to a sustainable health care system for Ontario. For more information, visit www.ocsa.on.ca or @OCSATweets.

