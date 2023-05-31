MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS), Canada's voice of the $15 billion recruitment, employment & staffing services industry, announces its National Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 year.

Rita Sposato, Chief Operations Officer for Randstad Canada, will serve as National President. First elected to the Board in 2017, Rita has held executive positions for the past four years and has demonstrated her commitment to promoting industry awareness and best practices through her leadership in the area of public relations and communications. Her dedication to the staffing industry and the important role it plays in the Canadian economy and the lives of so many Canadians is reflected in the following message:

"I am deeply honored to have been elected as President of our industry's national association and granted the privilege of serving a second mandate, working closely with my esteemed fellow Board members, committee and chapter members. The current labor market is undergoing significant shifts, such as the rapid pace of digital transformation, an aging population, skills shortages, and the rise of hybrid work. Addressing these challenges requires collective action and a united front.

To amplify the voice of our industry, our top priority is enhancing national awareness. We must strive to increase public knowledge and understanding of the important role our industry plays. Additionally, we need to develop strategies to expand services to our Association's membership and cultivate strong relationships with our loyal business partners. By boosting our visibility and reinvigorating our ability to establish enduring connections with clients, candidates, industry professionals, and government leaders, both ACSESS and the staffing industry as a whole will enjoy the benefits. Together, we can navigate the ever-changing landscape and position ourselves as leaders in tackling the pressing issues we face."

The ACSESS National Board includes representatives from throughout Canada, who serve for a two-year term and represent various industry sub-sectors, including professional search and placement agencies, temporary staffing, contract placements, multinational firms and those serving niche markets.

2023-20224 ACSESS Executive Committee Members:

President: Rita Sposato - Randstad Canada - Quebec

- Randstad Canada - Secretary/Treasurer: Angela Chambers , CPC - Mercer Bradley - Manitoba

Immediate Past President: Ted Maksimowski - Express Employment Professionals – Ontario

, CPC - Mercer Bradley - Immediate Past President: - Express Employment Professionals – Executive Member at Large: Darlene Minatel – ManpowerGroup Canada - Ontario

– ManpowerGroup Canada - Executive Member at Large: Paul Christie , CPC - Entourage HR Inc - Quebec

ACSESS Directors:

Dr. Bryan Burlotte – Maxsys Staffing & Consulting - Ontario

Tanya Cerniuk - Adecco Canada - Ontario

- Adecco Canada - Pamela Durigan , CPC - Employment Professionals Canada - Ontario

, CPC - Employment Professionals Canada - Rhona Long , CPC – Synergie Hunt International - Ontario

, CPC – Synergie Hunt International - Bruce McAlpine , CPC – Fulcrum Search Science - Ontario

, CPC – Fulcrum Search Science - Sheila Musgrove – TAG Recruitment Group - Alberta

– TAG Recruitment Group - Jeff Nugent – Contractorpayrolling.com - Ontario

– Contractorpayrolling.com - Travis O'Rourke - Hays Canada - Ontario

- - Stewart Sebben , CPC – Advantage Personnel - Ontario

, CPC – Advantage Personnel - Randy Upright – Manpower Alberta - Alberta

About ACSESS

As the national voice of the recruiting, employment and staffing services industry, the Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS) leads Canada to work. ACSESS advances best practices and ethical standards for the $15 billion staffing industry through advocacy, government relations, professional development, certification, resources and research. Its members provide key services to businesses and offer a broad range of career coaching, planning and employment opportunities to employees. For more information, visit: www.acsess.org

