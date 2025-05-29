MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - From June 1 - 7, the Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS) and its 1,500 member offices celebrate Staffing for Canada Week. This week recognizes the $22 billion industry's employees, who annually place two million job seekers, and will play a key role in Canada's transformation to a more interconnected and resilient economy.

Staffing for Canada Week (CNW Group/ACSESS - Association of Canadian Search, Employment and Staffing Services)

"ACSESS members are ideally positioned to help advance Canada's economic transformation," explains Randy Upright, National President, ACSESS. "They bring the talent and solutions to diversify and strengthen our domestic, future-focused workforce."

Last year ACSESS members, which include established recruiting, executive search, staffing services and professional staffing firms, generated approximately 80 per cent of the staffing industry's overall revenue in Canada.

"ACSESS members place candidates of all career levels in temporary to full-time positions, which are a strategic fit for the client's business and the job seeker's needs," explains Mary McIninch, Executive Director, ACSESS. "We also represent professional staffing firms on Canadian public policy issues that impact the consulting industry - including IT, engineering, finance, accounting and legal services."

In its recent economic report, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) recognized Canada as the least complex staffing market in America, citing its attractive features for contingent labour buyers, such as strong governance, excellent technology, infrastructure and a favourable pricing environment. SIA also noted Canada has the least regulations and legislative restrictions in the world.

"Our staffing market's strong governance and favourable regulatory environment may in part be due to ACSESS' ongoing work and programs to reinforce best practices, ethical standards and workplace safety," says McIninch. The association also advocates for balanced legislation and keeps members on top of changes to protect the mutual interests of their organization, clients, and candidates.

The week-long celebration is endorsed by local dignitaries and Canada's political leaders – from provincial premiers to our new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, for the staffing industry's key role in our economy.

In his message, the Right Honourable Mark Carney notes: "Employment and staffing agencies play an important role supporting Canada's economic prosperity by connecting employers with job seekers."

First introduced in Edmonton in 1980 as "National Temporaries Week," this annual opportunity to celebrate the contributions of the millions of individuals employed by staffing firms was quickly adopted across Canada and in the US. During this special week, now known as "Staffing for Canada Week," staffing firms honour the growing number of associates and candidates whom they work with daily.

Join us in celebrating this special week by giving thanks to all staffing industry employees!

