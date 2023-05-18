MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS), is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 staffing industry awards.

As the National Association representing the staffing industry in Canada, ACSESS annually honours and recognizes members and member firms for outstanding contributions made to the Association, the community and the staffing industry as a whole.

The ACSESS 2023Awards Ceremony took place at the Association's National Conference held in Calgary, AB, May 10-12, 2023 . The following individual members and firms were recognized for their exceptional achievements in several areas, including health and safety, leadership, volunteerism and community service.

Award recipients include:

Award of Excellence

Kevin Gill, Staffmax Staffing & Recruiting

Community Service Award

Randstad Canada

Recruiter of the Year

Prairie/West - Tammy Boyko, Aplin

Ontario - Janet DiNatala, Synergie Hunt

Quebec - Karine Gagnon, DMC Recruitment

Professional Development Award

Jill Kantor- Aplin

Genesis Award

Prairie/West - Tara Hearn, Mercer Bradley

Ontario - Natalia Rojas, Synergie Hunt

Health & Safety Award

Randstad Canada

Special Recognition Award

Sheila Musgrove, TAG Recruitment Group Inc.

About ACSESS

The Association of Canadian Search, Employment and Staffing Services (ACSESS) is the single voice for promoting best practices and ethical standards for the recruitment, employment and staffing services industry in Canada. With more than 1,200 member offices offering staffing solutions in the areas of professional search, and temporary and contract staffing, ACSESS members provide a key service to businesses and offer a broad range of career planning and employment opportunities to their clients. For more information visit: www.acsess.org

