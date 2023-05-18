18 May, 2023, 09:00 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS), is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 staffing industry awards.
As the National Association representing the staffing industry in Canada, ACSESS annually honours and recognizes members and member firms for outstanding contributions made to the Association, the community and the staffing industry as a whole.
The ACSESS 2023Awards Ceremony took place at the Association's National Conference held in Calgary, AB, May 10-12, 2023 . The following individual members and firms were recognized for their exceptional achievements in several areas, including health and safety, leadership, volunteerism and community service.
Award recipients include:
Award of Excellence
Kevin Gill, Staffmax Staffing & Recruiting
Community Service Award
Randstad Canada
Recruiter of the Year
Prairie/West - Tammy Boyko, Aplin
Ontario - Janet DiNatala, Synergie Hunt
Quebec - Karine Gagnon, DMC Recruitment
Professional Development Award
Jill Kantor- Aplin
Genesis Award
Prairie/West - Tara Hearn, Mercer Bradley
Ontario - Natalia Rojas, Synergie Hunt
Health & Safety Award
Randstad Canada
Special Recognition Award
Sheila Musgrove, TAG Recruitment Group Inc.
The Association of Canadian Search, Employment and Staffing Services (ACSESS) is the single voice for promoting best practices and ethical standards for the recruitment, employment and staffing services industry in Canada. With more than 1,200 member offices offering staffing solutions in the areas of professional search, and temporary and contract staffing, ACSESS members provide a key service to businesses and offer a broad range of career planning and employment opportunities to their clients. For more information visit: www.acsess.org
SOURCE ACSESS - Association of Canadian Search, Employment and Staffing Services
For further information: Media Contact: Mary McIninch, B.A, LL.B (Membre du Barreau du Quebec), Executive Director, Government Relations, Association of Canadian Search, Employment and Staffing Services (ACSESS), Phone: 905-826-6869 - Toll Free: 888-232-4962, Email: [email protected]
Share this article