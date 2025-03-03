ACCOMPLISHED CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE JOINS LUCA TEAM TO PROPEL FUTURE GROWTH

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company") (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) (Frankfurt: Z68) is pleased to announce that Mr. Adam Melnyk, P.Eng. CFA, has joined Luca as VP Corporate Development to oversee, manage and execute the Company's business development and business growth initiatives. Adam Melnyk is an experienced mining executive with demonstrated management, leadership, analytical and execution capabilities.

Dan Barnholden, CEO, commented, "Adam brings over 20 years of mining sector experience to the Company with particular expertise in strategic business development planning and asset evaluation. I have had the privilege of working with Adam in his prior roles as a research analyst and hold him in the highest esteem. Luca is rapidly achieving each of its corporate and operational objectives and we are now setting our sights on opportunities in the Mexican mining sector where we can apply our business strategy of Optimize, Explore and Expand. We believe that now is an excellent time to be considering growth opportunities and Adam's unique perspectives and skills will be instrumental to the success of this initiative."

Adam Melnyk, P.Eng., CFA

Before joining Luca, Mr. Melnyk was employed as Executive Vice President of Business Development at Victoria Gold Corp. Previously, he was the Head of Mining Research at Sun Valley Gold LLC, an SEC-registered Investment Advisor and Hedge Fund. In addition, he has worked in Equity Research with both bank-owned and independent investment dealers, where he developed a reputation for thoughtful independent analysis and maintained a strong client base. Prior to the financial industry, Adam was employed as a Mining Engineer with Golder Associates and worked in the Exploration Division of Goldcorp's Red Lake mine.

Adam holds a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering (Hons) from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario and is registered as a Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC). He is also a CFA Charterholder.

Mr. Melnyk commented, "I am very pleased to join the Luca team as VP Corporate Development. Luca is on the cusp of transformative growth, and I look forward to contributing to this. Luca's operating platform in Mexico provides significant opportunities for both organic and non-organic growth. It is an exciting time at Luca and I am looking forward to playing a role in the creation of further per-share value for stakeholders."

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that it has granted 600,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to Mr. Melnyk in accordance with Luca's omnibus equity incentive plan. The grant of the Options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a diversified Canadian mining company with two 100%-owned producing mines within the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico which hosts numerous producing and historic mines along its trend. The Company produces gold, copper, zinc, silver and lead from these mines that each have considerable development and resource upside.

The Campo Morado mine, is an underground operation located in Guerrero State. It produces copper-zinc-lead concentrates with precious metals credits. It is currently undergoing an optimization program which is already generating significant improvements in recoveries and grades, efficiencies, and cashflows.

The Tahuehueto Gold, Silver Mine is a new underground operation in Durango State. which hosts numerous producing and historic mines along its trend. The Company is commissioning its mill and is expected to achieve commercial production by the end of the year.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Dan Barnholden"

Dan Barnholden, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please visit: www.lucamining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, estimated timing of the 2025 Tahuehueto exploration program and other possible events, conditions or performance that are based on assumptions about the proposed exploration program and its anticipated results; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company's properties, such as production rates and increases; success of exploration, development, and timing for processing at its own mineral processing facility on the Tahuehueto project site. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified using words and phrases such as "plans,""expects,""scheduled,""estimates," "forecasts,"intends,""anticipates"or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Tahuehueto Project can be achieved; the commissioning of the Tahuehueto mill will proceed as planned in 2025; the continuity of the price of gold and other metals and economic and political conditions. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Luca Mining Corp.

Contact Information: Sophia Shane, Director of Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 604 306 6867; Glen Sandwell, Corporate Communications Manager, [email protected]