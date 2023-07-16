MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, July 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Sunday, July 16, an accident occurred at Tremblant involving the panoramic gondola and construction machinery operated by a third party. It is with deep regret that we confirm, following the announcement by the Sûreté du Québec, that one of the two victims was pronounced deceased, while the other has been transferred to the hospital.

"We are saddened by this situation and Station Mont Tremblant offers its most sincere condolences to all those involved" - Annique Aird, Vice-President Sales, Marketing and Communications

The gondola remains closed until further notice.

SOURCE Station Mont Tremblant

