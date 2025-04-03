A New Quebec Destination to Maximize the Ikon Pass

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Tremblant is thrilled to see Le Massif de Charlevoix ski resort become part of the Ikon Pass community as of winter 2025-26. This new addition marks a significant milestone, offering Ikon Base Pass holders, who already enjoy unlimited access to Tremblant, the opportunity to ski 5 days at Le Massif, with certain blackout periods. For Ikon Pass holders, access is even more advantageous, with 7 unrestricted days at this renowned destination.

In addition to becoming the second Ikon Pass destination in Quebec, this announcement coincides with the launch of the 2025-26 season pass sales, available since March 13 at the best price of the year. With now 62 destinations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, the Ikon Pass continues to expand, providing skiers and snowboarders new opportunities to explore exceptional mountains worldwide.

"The addition of Le Massif de Charlevoix to the Ikon Pass is great news for Ikon Pass holders who ski at Tremblant, offering them the chance to experience another significant Quebec mountain with their season pass. Tremblant welcomes this announcement with enthusiasm, both for its community and for all skiers eager to fully enjoy the Northeast skiing season," says Annique Aird, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Communications for Station Mont Tremblant.

For all details about destinations, privileges, and options available with the Ikon Pass 2025-26, visit: https://www.tremblant.ca/plan/tickets-and-passes/winter-season-passes/ikon-passes

About the Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska, Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant and Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort, Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Grandvalira Resorts in Andorra, Kitzbühel and Ischgl in Austria, Zermatt and St. Moritz in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United and Arai Mountain Resort in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing, the world's largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Tremblant

Tremblant is a true leader among resort destinations, thanks to the experience it offers in the mountains and its pedestrian village. Its view of the Laurentians, its diverse four-season offerings, and the reputation of its major events earn it numerous awards and recognitions year after year. Whether with family, as a couple, in a group, or with friends, Tremblant welcomes vacationers with a high-quality event lineup, 1,900 accommodation units across 13 hotels, nearly 75 restaurants and boutiques, and a casino set in nature.

