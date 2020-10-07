Accessibility Standards Canada releases its first Annual Report

The annual report provides a detailed account of the department's creation, accomplishments, and future goals. It gives Canadians the opportunity to learn about the organization's mandate and plans for creating an accessible Canada that is free of barriers. The report reflects Accessibility Standards Canada's commitment to accountability and transparency, and provides citizens with insight into the department's budget and activities.

Quote(s)

"Our first annual report tells Canadians about the creation and work of Accessibility Standards Canada. While we are proud of our achievements, we know we still have far to go. Although it will not happen overnight, this work will make our country more accessible and inclusive for the more than six million Canadians with disabilities."

– Paul-Claude Bérubé, Chairperson, Accessibility Standards Canada.

"Our first year was extraordinary. Our team reached and exceeded so many milestones to create this new departmental corporation in record time. I look forward to the exciting year ahead and our ongoing collaboration with the community of persons with disabilities and other stakeholders."

– Philip Rizcallah, Chief Executive Officer, Accessibility Standards Canada



Quick facts

Accessibility Standards Canada emerged from the Accessible Canada Act and is led by a Board of Directors that is comprised of a majority of persons with disabilities. This departmental corporation is one of the most significant contributions to disability rights in Canada in over 30 years.





in over 30 years. At the start of 2020, Accessibility Standards Canada launched a grants and contributions program, Advancing Accessibility Standards Research. This program funds research projects that aim to identify, prevent and eliminate accessibility barriers.





In July, Accessibility Standards Canada recruited volunteers for two technical committees. These committees will be working towards creating the organization's first accessibility standards.





The organization's objective is to contribute to a Canada free of accessibility barriers by 2040.





free of accessibility barriers by 2040. The annual report is available to the public in a variety of formats including print, web, downloadable PDF, ASL, LSQ, DAISY, and braille.

Associated Links

2019-2020 Annual Report

Accessibility Standards

Advancing Accessibility Standards Research

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn

SOURCE Accessibility Standards Canada

For further information: For media inquiries: Christina Richard, Manager of communications, Accessibility Standards Canada, 613-371-5239