EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Northgate Lions Seniors Centre will become more energy efficient and accessible thanks to a federal investment of more than $2.3 million. This project was announced by Minister Randy Boissonnault, Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor, City of Edmonton, and Ron Nichol, President of the North Edmonton Seniors Association (NESA).

The rehabilitation of the centre will replace major mechanical and electrical systems to optimize energy efficiency and minimize environmental impacts. To support the seniors attending programs, the rehabilitation will also improve accessibility with upgrades to the automatic doors and to the elevator for access to the second floor. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 18.7% and greenhouse gas emissions by 87 tonnes annually.

Quotes

"Seniors in Edmonton, and across Alberta, deserve a healthy, safe, and dignified retirement. That is why it is crucial that we maintain recreational facilities such as the Northgate Lions Seniors Centre, to ensure uninterrupted and accessible services to our seniors."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The City of Edmonton is restoring facilities like the Northgate Lions Seniors Centre where Edmontonians thrive and connect. With this funding, this rehabilitation will maintain the building's life cycle, increase energy efficiency and improve accessibility and safety of the building and grounds so seniors can safely and comfortably enjoy the space for years to come."

Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor, City of Edmonton

"As building systems were coming to the end of their useful life, NESA is very pleased that this project is being undertaken in order to ensure that the centre will continue to operate more efficiently well into the future. Despite the closure of the facility, NESA has been able to maintain programming with the help of the City of Edmonton at the ACT Aquatic and Recreation Centre, our neighbours at McClure United Church, Kilkenny and Steele Heights Community Leagues and the other Edmonton seniors centres. NESA members are looking forward to returning to the Northgate Lions Seniors Centre in the spring."

Ron Nichol, President, North Edmonton Seniors Association

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $2,391,664 to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the City of Edmonton is contributing $2,745,223 .

to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the is contributing . As an independent, non-profit society, the North Edmonton Seniors Association (NESA) operates the Northgate Lions Seniors Centre and offers an extensive range of more than 200 programs that include arts, hobby groups, choir, and fitness to meet the needs and interests of its members.

The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs.

Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping communities become more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping communities become more resilient to the impacts of climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Alberta

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ab-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Courtney Gillis, Communications Advisor, City of Edmonton, 780-288-8870, [email protected]; Ron Nichol, President, North Edmonton Seniors Association (NESA), 780-496-6969, [email protected]