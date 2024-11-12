Accelerating Canada's EV Future: $18.6-Million Investment in Over 1,600 New Chargers

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced an investment of $18.6 million to multiple organizations to install over 1,600 L2 and L3 chargers in Toronto and across Canada.

The installation of these chargers will help EV drivers get to where they need to go with confidence and ease. Before hitting the roads, Canadians can easily map out their route by consulting Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) Electric Charging and Alternative Fuelling Stations Locator.

Federal funding for this project was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. To date, NRCan investments are helping to deploy over 41,000 EV chargers across the country where they are most needed.

"Every year, hundreds of thousands of Canadians are switching to EVs and saving on gas and maintenance. To support Canadians driving EVs, where they live, work, travel and play, the Government of Canada is helping to build reliable and available charging options. We are pleased to invest in new EV charging stations for drivers in Toronto and across Canada."

Julie Dabrusin

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and MP for Toronto–Danforth

On-road transportation accounts for about 18 percent of Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions.

total greenhouse gas emissions. Phasing in 100-percent new electric vehicle sales by 2035 is projected to avoid almost $100 billion in global economic damages.

in global economic damages. The Government of Canada has allocated over $1 billion in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

has allocated over in funding to support the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program provides funding to support the installation of EV chargers in multi-unit residential buildings, at workplaces, on-street, at public places and where EV fleets are serviced.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank's (CIB) Charging and Hydrogen Refuelling Infrastructure initiative was created to invest in large-scale ZEV charging and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure across Canada that is revenue-generating and in the public interest.

that is revenue-generating and in the public interest. Independent analysis has indicated that Canada needs 4,500 fast chargers in 2025 to meet increased demand, a target we have achieved two years ahead of schedule.

needs 4,500 fast chargers in 2025 to meet increased demand, a target we have achieved two years ahead of schedule. Provincial incentive programs are also available to help more Canadians purchase or lease an EV.

Over 60 models qualify for the federal iZEV purchase incentive in 2024, which is an almost 140-percent increase from 2019. Already, over 200,000 Canadians have accessed the iZEV incentives, helping them buy an electric vehicle.

One in eight new vehicles sold in Canada in Q1 2024 were ZEV.

in Q1 2024 were ZEV. Switching to a ZEV can help Canadians save substantially, thanks to lower operating and maintenance costs.

