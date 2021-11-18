OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans

The Government of Canada is committed to advancing reconciliation. Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is actively working with First Nations across the Maritimes and the Gaspé region of Quebec to further implement their Treaty right to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood while maintaining a healthy fishery for all harvesters for generations to come.

Today, the Government of Canada joined Acadia First Nation in announcing that their members will be fishing in pursuit of a moderate livelihood during the 2021-2022 commercial seasons in Lobster Fishing Areas (LFAs) 33, 34 and 35. With today's announcement, Acadia First Nation joins Bear River and Annapolis Valley First Nations as part of the previously announced interim understanding reached with DFO, which operationalizes the Kespukwitk Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Management Plan (Kespukwitk Plan) and permits the sale of lobster (jakej).

Acadia, Bear River and Annapolis Valley First Nations will designate community members to harvest lobster under the Kespukwitk Plan, which they jointly developed.

"I am so pleased that Acadia First Nation will join members from the Bear River and Annapolis Valley First Nations to fish for a moderate livelihood. The understanding reached between our nations is rooted in a management plan developed by and for these Mi'kmaw communities to further exercise their Treaty right. Together, we are making real progress and I look forward to continuing to work in partnership with First Nations towards reconciliation and a sustainable, peaceful and prosperous fishery."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Kespukwitk is one of the seven Mi'kmaw districts in Atlantic Canada and Quebec , and corresponds to Southwest Nova Scotia .



and , and corresponds to . Fishing has been authorized, and can take place once the DFO-established season opens in each respective LFA.





LFA 33 dates: November 29, 2021 - May 31, 2022



-

LFA 34 dates: November 29, 2021 - May 31, 2022



-

LFA 35 dates: October 14, 2021 - December 31, 2021 and February 28, 2022 - July 31, 2022

Fishing is authorized to continue until the end of the established season in each respective LFA. These start dates may change slightly, depending on weather conditions.



DFO will recognize those harvesters designated under the Kespukwitk Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Management Plan to be authorized to fish up to 3,500 jakej (lobster) traps (up to 70 per harvester) during the established seasons in LFAs 33, 34, and 35 - which surround the traditional Kespukwitk District .



The interim implementation of the Kespukwitk Plan will not increase fishing effort in these LFAs.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Olivia McMackin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-571-9193, [email protected]; Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Media Relations, 902-407-8439, [email protected]

