ABI Research Ranks Geotab #1 Global Commercial Telematics Vendor for Fourth Consecutive Year

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation, today announced it has been recognized as the number one commercial telematics vendor worldwide for the fourth consecutive time in ABI Research 's latest Commercial Telematics Vendors Competitive Assessment. The company achieved the highest overall score in the ranking, was named a top innovator, and also ranked number one for implementation in the ranking.

The competitive assessment by ABI Research, an independent global technology intelligence firm, rigorously evaluates the ten leading commercial telematics vendors in the market. Vendors are assessed across a variety of innovation and implementation criteria including solution options, open platform capabilities, range of use cases, quality of reporting and analytics, user experience, go-to-market strategy, API integrations, time to value, and more.

The report cited Geotab's stand-out capabilities across multiple criteria that led to its top ranking, including:

Open platform & customization: Geotab's open platform architecture, with its comprehensive SDK and API, empowers businesses to integrate and customize solutions to meet their unique needs.

Comprehensive solution portfolio: Designed to help businesses of all sizes optimize their fleet operations, Geotab's wide range of products and services range from advanced routing and predictive maintenance to safety and risk prediction and EV suitability and more.

Expansive ecosystem: The Geotab Marketplace ® , a thriving ecosystem of over 430 partners, further enhances platform flexibility by offering a vast selection of integrated hardware and software solutions.

Data-driven insights: Geotab's advanced data intelligence and AI capabilities including the patented Curve Logic ® algorithm that optimizes data acquisition and processing, ensuring efficient data management and more accurate insights from diverse sources.

Extensive OEM partnerships: Geotab is partnered with over 37 leading OEMs and supports over 13,000 vehicle makes, models, and model years, offering seamless integration with a wide range of vehicles and ensuring access to rich data insights.

Hardware agnostic approach: Geotab's platform is designed to work with a wide range of vehicles and ensure access to rich data insights without locking customers into a pre-defined path.

Rapid implementation and ROI: Geotab's solutions are designed for quick implementation and fast time to value. The GO® device installs in minutes, and the platform's automated onboarding process allows users to quickly access key data and insights. Customers typically see a return on investment within the first three months.

"For the fourth time Geotab ranks as the number one commercial telematics vendor in the world," said Adhish Luitel, Principal Analyst at ABI Research. "Geotab is leading the industry with over 55,000 global customers and over 4.7 million connected vehicle subscriptions. And this year, they also ranked number one for Top Implementer due to their extensive partner network and their diverse Marketplace ecosystem, in addition to the range of GO devices."

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as the leading commercial telematics vendor for the fourth consecutive year," said Louis De Jong, Chief Revenue Officer, Geotab. "Our success stems from meeting the diverse business needs of our customers and our market-leading ecosystem. By offering a wide selection of authorized solution providers across various solution categories, Geotab customers can find the ideal solution to meet their unique needs. We are simply better together."

Geotab boasts a large data science and AI team, processing over 80 billion data points daily for its more than 55,000 customers. The company offers an OEM telematics platform with various integration partners and continues to expand its offerings, boosting a robust, open-platform solution that reads data from 37 OEMs and supports over 13,000 vehicle makes and models, and model years enabling fleet managers to gain real-time insights and make informed decisions for their diverse operations.

View the report at https://www.geotab.com/telematics-vendor-comparison-report/

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

