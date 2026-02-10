TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - ABC Life Literacy Canada is rolling out a series of new digital literacy resources to help Canadians better protect themselves from online scams, fraud and unsafe digital practices. These bilingual tools will be specifically created for adults with lower literacy levels and will support adult learners in navigating today's rapidly changing digital environment with greater confidence and security.

The first two resources, launching in early 2026, will focus on staying safe on social media and secure passwords, with additional materials to follow throughout the year. These resources, which will be developed in collaboration with community literacy and learning partners, will be added to the ABC Connect for Learning resource library, helping to expand this digital literacy program.

ABC Connect for Learning is a national digital literacy program that offers free resources to those looking to improve their digital skills. Its resource library already includes more than 60 free tools in various formats and on topics such as two-step verification, spotting spam emails and artificial intelligence.

"More of our daily lives now happen online, and with that comes greater risk," says Alison Howard, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "These new resources will give all Canadians, and particularly those with lower literacy levels, the practical skills they need to stay safe, avoid scams and protect their personal information."

The development of these resources and delivery of the national program is made possible in part through funding by the Government of Canada through the Canadian Consumer Protection Initiative. This support enables ABC Life Literacy Canada to expand the ABC Connect for Learning program, deepen outreach efforts and strengthen community capacity to deliver essential digital literacy training.

As part of the project, community organizations across Canada are invited to host free digital literacy workshops using the new materials. Organizations that sign up to deliver workshops related to staying safe online topics will receive free printed workshop materials and as well as an honorarium for each completed workshop to help support their learners.

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, more than 33,000 reports of fraud were processed as of September 30, 2025, accounting for over $500 million lost to scams. The new resources from ABC Connect for Learning aim to reduce these numbers by increasing Canadians' ability to identify fraud, communicate safely online and participate more confidently in the digital economy.

To learn more about ABC Connect for Learning or to host a workshop, visit abcconnectforlearning.ca.

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada® is a national charitable organization that champions literacy by empowering adult learners, raising awareness, and supporting the adult learning sector. We develop and support the use of foundational learning materials and help to build the capacity of the sector by convening and connecting the adult literacy community, and advocating for skills programming. We envision a Canada where everyone has the skills and opportunities to fully participate in learning, life, and work. For more information about literacy in Canada and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit abclifeliteracy.ca.

SOURCE ABC Life Literacy Canada

For more information, please contact: Ashley Tilley, Communications, ABC Life Literacy Canada, [email protected]