MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- 'One cupcake won't kill you', 'I'm going to get diabetes just looking at that', 'That person doesn't look like they have diabetes.' New survey results and a short film, Above the Bias, released today by Abbott (NYSE: ABT) highlight how everyday comments like these may affect people living with diabetes.

People living with diabetes – which now includes 4 million diagnosed in Canada2 – face many barriers to receiving care. Survey data reveal that the misconceptions and stereotypes around the condition can weigh heavily on the minds of those living with diabetes, creating one more barrier and potentially preventing them from managing their health.

Data from a survey of more than 2,600 people living with diabetes across eight countries, including Canada, highlights they may not be getting the care they need due to the shame and stigma around their condition, which can lead to real and often unnoticed health consequences: 1

Diabetes as a Punchline: 85 per cent of people living with diabetes say they have seen inaccuracies about diabetes in the media, including on TV shows, movies, and social media, and 40 per cent of people felt that diabetes is often used as the punchline of a joke. 1

Words Can Harm : The most common hurtful phrases Canadians with diabetes hear are, 'Should you really be eating that?' and 'Have you tried to lose weight to help with diabetes?' 1

Shame Causes Silence: Almost 25 per cent have avoided sharing their diagnosis with family or friends out of embarrassment or concern. 1

Health Consequences: 40 per cent have skipped or missed a doctor's appointment due to shame or stigma. While slightly less common in Canada , one in three (34 per cent) still admitted to this. 1

But while words can hurt, they can also help.

Support Leads to Progress: The survey also revealed nearly 70 per cent believe supportive comments from others can significantly boost their motivation to manage their condition. This was even more common in Canada with 74 per cent feeling this way. 1

Above the Bias

Abbott's new Above the Bias initiative aims to help others see the world from the perspective of someone living with diabetes. The initiative builds upon efforts by several diabetes organizations, patient advocacy groups, and experts that continue to work to reduce stigma about diabetes3. People can learn more about Above the Bias and watch the film at AboveBias.com.

"From the very early days of Libre, it's been our job to make living with diabetes easier," said Chris Scoggins, executive vice president of Abbott's diabetes care business. "But technology alone can't fix every barrier that people face. We're committed to doing our part, but we can't do it alone. We need the ongoing help of others to support people living with diabetes, so they can get the care they need to manage their health."

About FreeStyle Libre systems4:

Abbott continues to pioneer ground-breaking technology to support people living with diabetes. The company revolutionized diabetes care 10 years ago with its world-leading5 FreeStyle Libre (Libre) sensor-based glucose monitoring portfolio, which today is used by about 7 million people in more than 60 countries. People use Libre to see their glucose levels in real-time, making it easier to act, such as taking insulin or adjusting food and activity, to make progress on their health goals.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at Abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

