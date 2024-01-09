ABBOTSFORD, BC, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The heat recovery and optimization project at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre is set to make the building more energy efficient and decrease greenhouse gas emissions, after an investment of more than $4.45 million from the federal government.

Announced by Minister Harjit S. Sajjan and Mayor Ross Siemens, this project will improve the air quality, accessibility, and sustainability of this important community facility.

It involves enhancing wheelchair lifts to improve accessibility and inclusivity, and ensuring that individuals with mobility challenges can navigate spaces independently and safely. Additionally, it includes retrofitting the current HVAC system, and connecting all heating systems to facilitate more efficient sharing of thermal energy throughout the facility. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 41.37% and greenhouse gas emissions by 455 tonnes annually, generating important energy savings.

A thriving economy needs strategic investments in green infrastructure to build a sustainable future for Canadians, with access to good jobs, while limiting impacts on the environment.

In addition, by fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment, community members of all backgrounds and capabilities will be able to fully enjoy the improved facility and the opportunities and services it provides.

Quotes

"The federal government is proud to contribute towards a project that prioritizes innovative green design and technology, while also increasing accessibility and the comfort of its patrons. Upgrades to the Abbotsford Recreation Centre will create a green, self-sustaining space that cultivates an inclusive, diverse and welcoming community."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The City of Abbotsford is grateful to the Government of Canada for their significant investment in this project which supports our efforts to reduce carbon pollution in our city. Abbotsford Recreation Centre is our largest recreation facility and plays a vital role in the overall health and livability of the community. This project will help to make ARC more energy efficient as well as more accessible to all users and aligns with Abbotsford City Council's values of environmental and financial sustainability."

His Worship Ross Siemens, Mayor of the City of Abbotsford

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $4,456,646 to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the City of Abbotsford is contributing $5,614,105 .

to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the is contributing . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in BC

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

