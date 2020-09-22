MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - ABB and IPS have entered into a partnership to provide drives and motors solutions to customers in Western Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The complementary expertise of both enterprises in this field will enable customers to access performant, reliable and efficient solutions for all type of powertrain applications. IPS is now fully trained on selling, engineering and servicing ABB Motors, Drives, Switchgear and related products.

"ABB is excited to partner with such a well-established customer focused organization. Customers will benefit from the advanced technology ABB is able to offer combined to the local expertise and service of IPS", says Daniel Cotton, Vice-President Motion

"IPS was looking to broaden its offering of electrical products in our Canadian markets, particularly drives, motors and related switchgear, to better meet the needs of its customers. We feel this addition builds on our expertise and allows us to better serve our key industrial customers" says John Zuleger, President and CEO of Integrated Power Services.

ABB in Canada is a leading technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 100 years, ABB's success is driven by 3,000 talented employees in our 50 locations from coast to coast.

IPS is North America's Leading provider of Repair, Field Service and Distribution of motors, generators and mechanical power transmission components at service centers across the U.S. and in Canada. IPS repairs over 16,000 motors, perform over 6,000 field service jobs and sell almost 10,000 motors, generators and parts a year.

For further information: please contact: Media Relations, Phone: +1 514 557 3089, Email: [email protected]; ABB Ltd, 800 Boulevard Hymus, Saint-Laurent, Quebec, H4S0B5

