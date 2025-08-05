New greenfield site will support future growth in key segments including utilities, renewables, buildings and infrastructure across Canada

Largest ABB investment in Canada to date will combine existing Iberville and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu facilities to expand production capacity

to date will combine existing and facilities to expand production capacity The new facility in Montreal will support more than 600 existing jobs – with new roles to be created as production expands

will support more than 600 existing jobs – with new roles to be created as production expands ABB has invested around US$275 million in Canada over the past ten years

MONTREAL, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - ABB announced today that it will invest more than CA$130 million (around US$100 million) to expand the R&D and production capacity of its advanced power protection and grid resilience technologies in Canada. The investment in Montreal, Quebec will combine ABB's existing Iberville and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu facilities at a new greenfield location. This will enable ABB to meet increasing demand in key growth industries, including utilities, renewables, transportation, and residential and infrastructure projects across Canada.

Set to open in mid-2027, the new 340,000 sq. ft. facility will feature cutting-edge digital and production automation technologies. (CNW Group/ABB inc.)

The new 340,000 sq. ft. manufacturing and R&D facility will be more than 33 percent larger than the two locations it replaces and will incorporate advanced production automation and digital technologies. Combining the existing ABB operations at Iberville and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu will bring more than 600 existing employees from manufacturing, R&D, engineering, testing and support functions into one location. As new product lines are added and production increases in the future, further jobs will be created.

"Our investment will support our future growth in Canada, as demand increases with customers focused on grid resilience, power distribution and renewables, and in new transportation, buildings and infrastructure projects," said Khalid Mandri, President, ABB Installation Products. "The teams in our advanced new facility will deliver products and innovation that will help power businesses and homes across the country. Together with recent investments made in the US and in Europe, the opening of this new facility will be a key part of our global growth strategy."

The new site is expected to open in mid-2027 and will be located in the South Shore region of Montreal, Quebec. The new building will integrate clean, energy-efficient electrical equipment and heating systems to reduce energy consumption and cut carbon emissions by over 95 percent, compared with the two existing facilities.

The project is supported by funding of CA$16 million (US$12 million) from Investissement Québec.

Today, more than 80 percent of solutions sold in Canada by ABB Installation Products are made or assembled domestically, using 70 percent locally sourced materials—including 100 percent Canadian steel and aluminum.

This is ABB's largest investment to date in Canada. Over the past decade, ABB has invested around US$275 million in its Canadian operations to support advanced manufacturing, innovation, and workforce development. These investments include upgrades to key facilities, the integration of cutting-edge automation technologies, and the expansion of local capabilities and production capacity.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com.

