Aava Hotel Whistler workers achieve significant contract gains

WHISTLER, BC, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Wage increases and improved sick day benefits are key features of a new three-year collective agreement signed between Unifor Local 3000 and the Aava Hotel Whistler.

"Unifor contracts lead the hospitality sector in Whistler and across British Columbia," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "With Unifor, hospitality workers have a reason to be optimistic about the opportunities to secure fair wages and safe working conditions."

The new Local 3000 agreement includes wage increases of 13% over the term. Aava workers will receive a total of eight employer-paid sick days per year.

In the region, Unifor also represents workers at the Blackcomb Springs Suites, the Hilton Whistler Resort & Spa, the Mountainside Lodge, the Westin Resort and Spa, the Tantalus Resort Lodge, and the Whistler Lodge by Vacasa. Workers at these sites have received up to 19% wage increases in recent contract negotiations.

"We are here to listen to hotel workers who don't have a union yet," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Unifor can help make income security and workplace health and safety a fact of life at work."

