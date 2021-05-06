A.W. Leil Cranes and Equipment announces new branch location in Saint John, New Brunswick

DARTMOUTH, NS, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - A.W. Leil Cranes and Equipment ("A.W. Leil") announced today that it has opened a branch in Saint John, New Brunswick. The branch will be focused on servicing the Saint John, Fredericton and surrounding areas.

Caleb Wood, Vice President of A.W. Leil, commented "We are very pleased to be continuing on our growth plans with the opening of our new location in Saint John, New Brunswick. We have continued to grow our customer base in New Brunswick over the last few years with the opening of our Moncton branch in 2018 and are looking forward to increasing our market coverage with our new Saint John location. With four offices currently located in Nova Scotia and two locations in New Brunswick, we can meet all of our customers' needs throughout the Maritimes."

For specific inquiries relating to the crane rental operations of the new Saint John branch, our local manager, Tom Bishop, can be reached directly at (506) 349-6608.

About A.W. Leil Cranes and Equipment:

Established in 1958, A.W. Leil is a leading Atlantic Canadian crane rental and heavy lift services business. The company operates a fleet of over fifty cranes across six offices. Learn more about A. W. Leil at www.awleil.com.

SOURCE SeaFort Capital Inc.

For further information: Caleb Wood, Vice President, A.W. Leil Cranes & Equipment, Phone: (902) 468-6288

