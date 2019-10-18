A Trail Through the Islands: A New Attraction for Sightseers at Parc Jean-Drapeau

To enhance the experience, we recommend you pick up a pamphlet at the Espace 67 information pavilion; the pamphlet has a detailed description of every attraction you encounter along the route.

The new project was done in collaboration with the Intégral Jean Beaudoin workshop, and it is designed to get people out walking and encourage active mobility at Parc Jean Drapeau.

Jean Beaudoin, the architect who helped in setting up the walking trail is available for interviews : please contact us should you wish to chat with him about the project.

About Parc Jean-Drapeau

The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau is a para-municipal organization of the City of Montréal whose mission is to manage, administrate, develop, protect and animate Parc Jean-Drapeau.

For full details about the Sentier des îles, please go to parcjeandrapeau.com or follow us on social media @parcjeandrapeau.

