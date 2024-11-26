MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Following yesterday's meeting, the SAQ and the SEMB union have reached a tentative agreement as part of the renewal of the collective agreement. This agreement will be presented by the union to our store and office employees in the coming weeks so they can vote on the offer that has been submitted to them. Relevant information about the next steps will be shared in a timely manner.

The SAQ would like to thank its customers for their patience during these negotiations. On the eve of the holiday season, every effort will be made to provide a service and customer experience that meets the high standards of quality to which they are accustomed.

About the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Created in 1921, the SAQ imports, distributes and sells a broad range of wines, beers and spirits. Its sales network comprises 410 stores and 423 agency stores located throughout Quebec as well as a transactional website, SAQ.COM. Driven by the passion and know-how of its 7,000 employees, the SAQ offers Quebecers a world of discovery, with more than 40,000 products from 6,000 suppliers in 79 countries. In fiscal 2023-2024, the SAQ remitted more than $2.2 billion to the Quebec government and supported some 250 organizations and events while also ensuring its business activities respected local communities and the environment.

SOURCE Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)

Information: Laurianne Tardif, Media Relations, SAQ, 418 409-2347, [email protected]