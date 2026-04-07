MONTRÉAL, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - This year, Montreal is all about cycling, and BIXI is at the heart of this fever. While an unseasonably early winter left room for studded tires, we can now feel spring returning, with more stations, more BIXI bikes, and a seasonal membership available two weeks earlier than usual. Furthermore, in 2026, the BIXI service will spread to six new cities and be reinforced, solidifying the collective momentum toward active and connected cities.

Accompanied by a delegation from the City of Montreal, including Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada and Alan DeSousa, mayor of the Saint-Laurent borough and head of mobility and infrastructure on the City's executive committee, Loto-Québec's Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Marketing, Marie-Claudel Lalonde, the Chair of its Board of Directors, Sylvia Morin, and its General Manager, Christian Vermette, that BIXI kicked off its 2026 season, two weeks before the usual start of the season.

"We all recognize the success of BIXI, which is now available across all the island of Montreal, in the metropolitan area, and is internationally recognized. We are proud to have a service like this to make getting around easier and to promote Montreal worldwide," said Montreal Mayor Soroya Martinez Ferrada.

"We see it every day, summer and winter alike: many Montrealers use BIXI to get around. "Our goal is to provide a safe, efficient cycling network that's tailored to the realities of our neighbourhoods. Whether for residents or tourists, BIXI lets people discover the city in a different way, in a new light," adds Alan DeSousa, the City of Montreal's councillor responsible for mobility and infrastructure.

"Montreal is a vibrant and attractive city for both its residents and visitors. Since its founding, and now more than ever, BIXI has enhanced the city's appeal by offering users and cities an affordable, flexible, and enjoyable urban mobility service," said Sylvia Morin, Chair of the BIXI Board of Directors.

Starting today, you can take advantage of a larger fleet of bikes and stations across a wider area than ever before, offering even more ways to get around on a daily basis. The seasonal membership provides access to a network that is already widely available across the region, and it will expand to all 13 cities by April 15. Electric-assist bikes are also back, and BIXI trailers will be available starting April 15, to continue accommodating even more types of trips.

Riders are encouraged to check real-time network updates via the mobile app to plan their rides.

But that's not all: six cities in the Greater Montreal area are joining the initiative this year. Additional improvements are also planned in several areas covered by the service.

It is worth noting that in 2025, Sherbrooke, Saint-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes, and Saint-Lambert joined the network. In just two years, the number of municipalities served has more than doubled, rising from 9 to 19, including Laval, Longueuil, Sherbrooke, Westmount, Mont-Royal, Montréal-Est, Boucherville, Sainte-Julie, and Terrebonne. As a result, the network will exceed 1,100 stations by the end of 2026, equipped with more than 13,000 bicycles, 25% of which are electric-assist bikes. This significant milestone illustrates Quebecers' enthusiasm for the service and BIXI's role as an essential component of public transit. Memberships to the BIXI bike-sharing system allow users to enjoy the service across the entire network, without any zone restrictions.

BIXI Year-Round: Winter Report Shows Continuous Growth

Now in its third winter, the year-round BIXI service, made possible once again thanks to the support of Loto-Québec, attests to the popularity of year-round bike-sharing. Between November 16, 2025, and March 31, 2026, users were able to take advantage of an active winter transportation option across 10 participating boroughs in the City of Montreal, Westmount, and Montréal-Est.

"The results from the winter season show that bike-sharing meets a real need for year-round mobility. This growth also confirms users' enthusiasm and BIXI's growing role in the public transit ecosystem," said Christian Vermette, General Manager of BIXI.

Winter cycling, once a niche activity, is rapidly gaining popularity among a growing number of Montrealers. In 2026, 85% of users recommended it to their friends and family, and overall satisfaction with the service reached a record 80%. The expansion of the service area is driving this growth, which is reflected in an increase in utility trips, particularly to work and school.

BIXI thanks its esteemed partners

BIXI would like to warmly recognize the support of its partners in the development of the service. Loto-Québec, the presenting partner, has demonstrated renewed confidence in BIXI by confirming the continuation of their partnership through March 2029. As a committed community partner, Loto-Québec embodies strong values by actively supporting shared mobility initiatives, thereby helping to build more sustainable and accessible cities.

"Every year, BIXI helps more and more Quebecers adopt a sustainable mode of transportation. We are therefore delighted to continue this partnership for the next three years as a presenting partner. And since entertainment is part of our DNA, we have a few surprises in store for BIXI users for the coming season," said Marie-Claudel Lalonde, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Marketing at Loto-Québec.

BIXI would also like to thank Fizz, Beneva, Rachelle Béry, and, for the first time, Wealthsimple for their commitment to the service's mission.

About BIXI

BIXI Montréal is a nonprofit organization responsible for managing bikesharing services in Montréal, Laval, Longueuil, Sherbrooke, Westmount, Mont-Royal, Montréal-Est, Boucherville, Sainte-Julie, Saint-Lambert, Terrebonne, Saint-Eustache, and Deux-Montagnes. In 2026, the BIXI network will include more than 13,000 bicycles, including 3,500 electric bikes, at 1,180 stations in 19 cities. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada, and one of the largest in North America.

SOURCE BIXI Montréal

Info: BIXI Montréal, [email protected]