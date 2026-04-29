MONTRÉAL, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - BIXI is pleased to welcome online financial services platform, Wealthsimple as the exclusive partner of its electric fleet, which will be decked out in its colours for the coming seasons. This new partnership includes new incentive programs designed to support the network's balance.

In addition to branding the fleet's 3,500 e-bikes, the new partnership includes upgrades to the AMI BIXI program to offer more benefits to BIXI users and Wealthsimple customers.

BIXI - Wealthsimple (CNW Group/BIXI Montréal)

Wealthsimple, exclusive partner of the electric fleet

The financial company aligns with the values of bike-sharing through their shared commitment to promoting freedom, whether financial or mobility! By simplifying how Canadians invest, spend and save , Wealthsimple helps people move forward in life more easily and stress-free, much like hopping on an electric BIXI to go further, faster.

« BIXI and Wealthsimple share the same values, to make the pursuit of freedom easier and more accessible for Quebecers. Whether you're cycling to work or building your financial future, both should feel effortless, rewarding, and within reach. This partnership lets us show up in a real way in people's everyday lives and reward them for the smart, sustainable choices they're already making. After all, your electric BIXI does the heavy lifting, so should your money. » - Simon Lejeune, Chief Growth Officer at Wealthsimple.

« Together, we want to recognize and reward BIXI users for the choices they already make every day, with over $100,000 in prizes up for grabs. Montreal is already the cycling capital of North America; with this initiative, it will become even more enjoyable and entertaining to explore, adding a playful element to every trip. BIXI is establishing itself as the coolest and most enjoyable form of public transit, offering an experience that perfectly blends the digital and the physical, where every ride can now translate into tangible benefits. » - Pierre-Luc Marier, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer

De nouveaux avantages pour les abonnés

Launched to improve the availability of bikes and docking stations, the AMI BIXI program rewards users who actively help balance the network: by choosing full stations for their departures and empty stations for their returns, participants make the service more accessible while reducing the need for redistribution by truck.

Available to all members, this program takes on particular significance thanks to the partnership with Wealthsimple. This initiative is part of an effort to streamline operations and enhance the bike-sharing experience by incorporating incentives that encourage behaviors that promote network efficiency.

Starting May 1st, 4 new ways to earn rewards while riding : cashback, free electric rides et one grand prize will be offered. The full program details, eligibility criteria, and a live prize pool counter are available here.

About BIXI

BIXI Montréal is a nonprofit organization responsible for managing bikesharing services in Montréal, Laval, Longueuil, Sherbrooke, Westmount, Mont-Royal, Montréal-Est, Boucherville, Sainte-Julie, Saint-Lambert, Terrebonne, Saint-Eustache, and Deux-Montagnes. In 2026, the BIXI network will include more than 13,000 bicycles, including 3,500 electric bikes, at 1,180 stations in 19 cities. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada, and one of the largest in North America.

About Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple is Canada's leading online financial services innovator. The company offers a full suite of simple, sophisticated financial products across managed investing, do-it-yourself trading, cryptocurrency, tax filing, spending and saving. Wealthsimple currently serves more than 3 million Canadians and holds over $100 billion in assets under administration. The company was founded in 2014 by a team of financial experts and technology entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

SOURCE BIXI Montréal

Info: BIXI Montréal, [email protected]