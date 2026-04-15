SHERBROOKE, QC, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - BIXI is thrilled to officially launch the first full season of its service in Sherbrooke. Following a successful launch in 2025, residents and visitors can now take advantage of the bike-sharing service as the season begins, with 25 stations equipped with 255 bikes up and running.

A service built for local needs

The service was thought out taking into account the area's unique geography and local habits, with the goal of blending seamlessly into the existing transportation ecosystem. As a result, the network consists of 25 stations equipped with 255 bicycles, 80% of which are electric-assist bikes.

"The return of BIXI to Sherbrooke marks a significant step toward more sustainable mobility. By combining bike-sharing with public transit, we are helping to build a city that is more accessible, more active, and better suited to the needs of today and tomorrow," states Geneviève La Roche, President of the Société de transport de Sherbrooke

"The arrival of BIXI in Sherbrooke, marking the first time the service has expanded beyond the Montreal area, has demonstrated the relevancy of this service. We are very proud of the results and the exceptional reception the service has received so far, and we are thrilled to see it becoming an even more integral part of people's daily commutes," said Sylvia Morin, Chair of the BIXI Board of Directors.

In collaboration with local partners, the network in Sherbrooke is already becoming an integral part of city life, particularly through drop-off stations set up during major events such as the Festival du Lac des Nations.

For this first full season, Sherbrooke residents will be able to purchase a seasonal membership for unlimited use of the service and a discounted rate for electric BIXI bikes. BIXI season passes offer the most interconnected network, with no zone restrictions, allowing users to ride in Sherbrooke, Montreal, and many other cities across its ever-expanding service area.

The pricing plan also includes group rates, which offer a 10% discount to encourage the use of bicycles as a collective daily mode of transportation.

A growing network across Quebec

This launch in Sherbrooke is part of a broader rollout across several cities throughout Quebec. The 2026 season marks a significant milestone for BIXI, as the network surpasses 1,100 stations this summer and confirms the service's growing role as a form of public transportation.

BIXI is also continuing its expansion with the addition of six new cities in Quebec, which will be announced in the coming months, as well as several upgrades in key locations, notably in Longueuil, which is adding 22 stations this spring.

The bike-sharing operator will also participate in major events such as the 2026 World Cycling Championships, thereby solidifying its key role as a reliable and flexible mode of public transportation, both in Montreal and across Quebec.

About BIXI

BIXI Montréal is a nonprofit organization responsible for managing bikesharing services in Montréal, Laval, Longueuil, Sherbrooke, Westmount, Mont-Royal, Montréal-Est, Boucherville, Sainte-Julie, Saint-Lambert, Terrebonne, Saint-Eustache, and Deux-Montagnes. In 2026, the BIXI network will include more than 13,000 bicycles, including 3,500 electric bikes, at 1,180 stations in 19 cities. Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada, and one of the largest in North America.

SOURCE BIXI Montréal

Info: BIXI Montréal, [email protected]