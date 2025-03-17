MONTREAL, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the October 2023 announcement of over $10 million in investments by the governments of Quebec and Canada, Numana, the non-profit organization responsible for the deployment and operation of the Kirq quantum communication testbed, was delighted to report on the progress made thus far.

The quantum communication testbed as a tool for innovation

The testbed allows businesses and organizations to experiment with quantum technology–based applications and systems for telecom networks. Using the testbed, they can try out new technologies without disrupting any of the complex digital infrastructure already in place.

Kirq positions Quebec as a national leader and stands to become the cornerstone for future quantum communication research across the country, as outlined in Canada's National Quantum Strategy.

Strategic contributors and partners, and highlights from the testbed's first year of operations

Kirq's strategic contributors have kindly provided assistance by supplying state-of-the-art equipment to the initiative and have played an essential role in the implementation of the quantum communication testbed. Ciena, Bell (for the Sherbrooke hub) and TELUS (for the Montreal hub) are working together to provide the fibre-optic infrastructure for a telecom network that can be used to test the products hosted and developed within the Kirq testbed and do so under real-world conditions.

A partnership with the Optech applied research centre has also been forged to tap into R&D support and laboratory services for the various projects that will make use of the testbed.

A major announcement is expected in the first quarter of 2025 concerning two global telecom and tech leaders that will be joining forces with Kirq, thereby enhancing the range of services offered and helping to attract new projects.

Like a train that is ready to leave the station

"We had a lot to do during this first year," said François Borrelli, President and CEO of Numana. "Not only did we have to reach out to businesses and organizations and let them know about the kind of things that a quantum communication testbed can be used for, but we also had to cultivate forward-looking strategic collaborations and partnerships that would bring in innovative projects, and that's precisely what did. A quantum communication testbed is a bit like a train sitting in a station. It takes a lot of energy to get it rolling, but once it is chugging along, it'll take you where you need to go."

Innovative projects using the Kirq testbed

In addition to contributing to industrial applications, Kirq's infrastructure is being used to accelerate scientific research. The following are just some of the industrial and academic projects that the testbed is helping to advance:

The QuantaMole consortium (led by Polytechnique Montréal) for quantum molecular materials, devices and applications. QuantaMole's scientists hail from a diverse yet complementary range of disciplines and institutions from across Canada. The engineering, chemistry and physics researchers who are part of the consortium are committed to using organic molecules to develop new materials to manipulate light, paving the way to new quantum technologies. The main goal of QuantaMole is to develop quantum light sources based on organic molecules, advanced magnetic sensors and fast, compact electro-optical switches.

The CanQuEST consortium (led by Université de Sherbrooke) for hybrid quantum transducers. The team behind the consortium is working to develop a technology that will make it possible to interconnect quantum computers. In terms of technological maturity, superconducting electrical circuits are at the highest level. However, as processing power increases, so does the size of the superconducting quantum processors. CanQuEST's approach to tackling this challenge is through a distributed quantum computing solution that involves connecting computers together as a coordinated network. This approach has the added advantage of being entirely secure, since quantum information cannot be copied or directly stored in a memory.

The PIQUARD project with the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) and Ciena for the deployment and characterization of an 800 Gbps WDM optical interface with a quantum-secured channel. The PIQUARD project entails implementing a fibre-optic connection linking the Kirq testbed and the ÉTS Network Technology Lab. After the connection was characterized, a quantum key distribution (QKD) system was developed and tested across the fibre-optic network. A full characterization study on the hybrid (classic and QKD) connection will be carried out. This project will be unique for the Network Technology Lab, making it possible to simultaneously operate and test a hybrid system combining a classic 800 Gbps channel and a quantum channel, as part of a metropolitan network application. The project is a joint undertaking with Ciena.

The AQUA consortium (led by INRS) for advanced quantum applications. The goal of the AQUA consortium is to develop and commercialize quantum communication, imaging and sensing technologies based on integrated photonic processing platforms and techniques. These technologies are expected to be scalable and far more energy-efficient than anything currently available. They involve high-throughput, high-bandwidth multiuser quantum communication networks, nanostructured metamaterials for advanced quantum imaging and innovative quantum sensing and imaging techniques based on terahertz radiation, meta-optics and single-photon cameras. The concrete aims of the AQUA project are intended to position Canada as a leading source of ultra-secure information systems and biomedical instruments with improved diagnostic capabilities.

evolutionQ, a private company based in Ontario that ensures quantum-safe key management deployments using quantum key distribution (QKD) systems. evolutionQ's BasejumpQDN™ is deployed in the Sherbrooke hub as part of a multi-node network and is available to all Kirq testbed users, helping to protect communication systems from the quantum threat.

Strategic collaboration between Toshiba and Numana

Toshiba leverages cutting-edge quantum technologies like quantum key distribution (QKD) technology to ensure secure communications. The Kirq multi-node testbed utilizes Toshiba's state-of-the-art QKD equipment in a multi-vendor open testbed network, ensuring a robust and versatile infrastructure. Toshiba is playing a strategic role in this regard, bringing its worldwide credibility to Kirq. From a product evolution perspective, activities with Kirq will accelerate Toshiba's systems development and testing in the field.

A team of seasoned experts

To achieve Kirq's ambitious objectives, Numana has brought together an experienced team of professionals who are passionate about finding solutions to the challenges of quantum communication. Tech and telecom executives François Borrelli and Jacques Mc Neill launched the testbed initiative in 2022. Engineer François Fortier and systems architect Emmanuel Calvet subsequently joined them to oversee infrastructure and system configuration and deployment, and ensure it aligned with target testbed applications. The most recent addition to the team is Philippe Barraud, an engineer and technology expert. Philippe oversees all Kirq-related activities, including market outreach, user support and development of partnerships within the ecosystem.

Montreal, Sherbrooke and soon, Quebec City

The testbed is already available in Montreal and in the DistriQ Quantum Innovation Zone in Sherbrooke. A third hub is also envisaged in the Quebec City area. Talks and plans are in the works for additional projects, which will be announced once they are finalized. To learn more about the Kirq quantum communication testbed powered by Numana, visit https://kirq.numana.tech/en/.

The aim of quantum communication projects

Accelerated developments in quantum computing are poised to have several positive impacts on businesses and organizations alike. However, they also represent a potential threat to digital infrastructure, making the data that is transmitted via communication networks more vulnerable. Preparedness is key: action plans need to be drawn up now to identify potential solutions to future cybersecurity risks. The Numana test bed is an opportunity to gain invaluable insight into how these solutions can help protect networks and avoid the need for costly remedial actions post-incident.

An open, collaborative testbed that is adaptable and scalable

The Kirq testbed is available to startups, technology developers, academic institutions, research centres and businesses of all sizes operating in Canada or anywhere else in the world. It will integrate emerging quantum communication technologies as they are rolled out into the market. The testbed infrastructure will be scalable and its parameters adjustable to meet the needs of participants and a wide range of verticals (health, finance, critical infrastructure, transportation, security, military operations, telecom, etc.)

Numana: A macro-accelerator for technological ecosystems

"Numana will oversee the deployment, operation and ongoing development of the testbed and make the equipment and infrastructure available to carry out various projects, based on the needs of the ecosystem," indicated Numana President and CEO François Borrelli. "With this project, our ambition is to accelerate quantum technology in Quebec, and help the industry develop leading-edge products to transform the province into a true global leader in quantum communication. This project aligns with Numana's new positioning as a technology think tank which analyzes disruptive technologies and conducts field projects to test them and accelerate their adoption." Numerous studies point out that the benefits for the private sector are expected to be significant, and that quantum communication is poised to have a profound impact on Quebec and Canada as a whole.

Founded in 2007, Numana is a non-profit organization that contributes to economic and social vitality by bringing stakeholders from the private, institutional and public technology sectors together around common goals and joint initiatives. To learn more, go to https://numana.tech/en/.

SOURCE Numana

To arrange an interview with a member of the Numana team or to obtain additional information, please contact: Simon Falardeau, 514-755-5831, [email protected]