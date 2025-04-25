MONTREAL, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Numana is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernard Duval as President and Chief Executive Officer of the organization, whose mission is to act as a macro-accelerator for digital technologies in Quebec.

He succeeds Mr. François Borrelli, who will continue to support the organization as Special Advisor on Emerging Technologies and Ambassador for the Kirq project, thereby ensuring a smooth and promising transition.

A Leader in Innovation

Bernard Duval is a well-established figure in the field of technological innovation. Renowned for his ability to build bridges between research, industry, and society, he has led major projects within organizations such as Mitacs, in collaboration with international partners. He brings expertise in key sectors such as 5G, next-generation networks, edge computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies.

"Numana plays a unique role: it is a macro-accelerator that brings together key players from Quebec and beyond around high-impact technology projects. In a context where innovation is advancing rapidly, our mission is clear: to turn ideas into action—with agility, ambition, and coherence," emphasizes Bernard Duval.

A Vision Focused on Impact and Collaboration

Under his leadership, Numana aims to focus its efforts around four strategic pillars:

Showcasing Quebec's expertise both locally and internationally

Catalyzing collaboration across sectors, disciplines, and regions

Accelerating the development and adoption of strategic technologies

Building strong, sustainable, and inclusive ecosystems

"My ambition is to position Numana as a key player in technological development in Quebec. This involves experimentation, supporting innovation, nurturing talent, and attracting investment," he adds.

A Human-Centered Approach to Innovation

Mr. Duval places particular importance on the social dimension of innovation.

"Numana is committed to promoting diversity, inclusion, and equality in all its projects. At a time when some are stepping back from these principles, we aim to lead by example. It's a matter of justice, but also of collective intelligence: an inclusive society is stronger, more prosperous, and more innovative. I am also proud to continue my initiatives in support of Indigenous leadership in technology—a personal commitment that is deeply meaningful to me."

A Transition that Ensures Continuity and Momentum

"Bernard knows Numana and its ecosystem well. His appointment is part of a thoughtful approach to continuity. I am confident that he will take our mission even further," says François Borrelli.

The Board of Directors would like to extend its sincere thanks to Mr. Borrelli for his visionary leadership. Under his guidance, Numana launched key initiatives, including the Kirq quantum testbed, solidifying its role as a catalyst for technological ecosystems in Quebec.

About Numana

Founded in 2007, Numana is a non-profit organization that acts as a macro-accelerator for digital technologies. By mobilizing the private, public, academic, and community sectors, Numana designs and drives structuring projects so that the technologies of tomorrow can emerge, be tested, adopted, and benefit society as a whole.

