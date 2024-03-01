OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - It is with sadness that I learned of the passing of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney. Canada has lost a great statesman, but his contributions will forever be remembered.

A distinguished leader, Brian Mulroney dedicated his life to public service, guiding Canada through pivotal moments of its history. He demonstrated unwavering commitment, leaving a lasting impact on our economy, environment, and international relations. In an era of global uncertainty, his leadership was forward-looking and his vision for Canada, particularly for the Arctic, was inspiring. He valued the importance of unity, diversity, and inclusivity in our society. But he also recognized that hard conversations are essential to progress, and he never hesitated to create a forum for them to be held. I will always remember his determination in support of Indigenous rights during the constitutional negotiations in the 1980s and the Charlottetown Accord.

Let us remember his contributions with gratitude and let us honour his memory by continuing to strive for the values he held dear. I have no doubt that Brian Mulroney's legacy will inspire generations of leaders in shaping the future of Canada.

Whit and I would like to extend our condolences to his wife Mila, and his children Caroline, Ben, Mark and Nicolas. We hope you will find comfort in knowing that our thoughts, and those of countless Canadians, are with you during this difficult time.

Mary Simon

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

