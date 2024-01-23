A ceremony will take place on January 28, 2024, at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will hold a state funeral in memory of the Honourable Ed Broadbent, P.C., C.C., who passed away on January 11, 2024.

A ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on January 28, 2024, at the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre in Ottawa. Those invited to the ceremony include government representatives and dignitaries, members of the public as well as former colleagues, close friends and family members of Mr. Broadbent. At the request of the family, there will be no lying in state.

Ed Broadbent, former Member of Parliament and Leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada, was an unwavering defender of ordinary Canadians and democratic institutions. His dedication to public life throughout his 24 years in politics and his career that spanned 7 decades has left a lasting legacy that made it possible for Canada to advance toward a fairer and more inclusive society.

The ceremony will commence with an Anishinaabe Prayer of Honour given by Algonquin Elder Claudette Commanda. Following this, government representatives, friends, and family members of Mr. Broadbent will pay tribute to him. Musical interludes will be presented by Canadian artists such as internationally renowned conductor and countertenor Daniel Taylor, O.C., who will lead members of the National Arts Centre Orchestra, cellist Julian Armour, the Choir of the Theatre of Early Music, and concert organist Matthew Larkin in paying tribute to Mr. Broadbent's musical tastes. Soprano Andriana Chuchman and conductor Dinuk Wijeratne will also be performing as part of the ceremony.

Canadians are invited to visit the commemorative webpage to learn more about the life of the Honourable Ed Broadbent. Condolence messages may also be shared in the online book of condolences.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from Ottawa on Canadian Heritage's Facebook and YouTube channels.

The Government of Canada flew the national flag of Canada at half-mast on all federal buildings and establishments in Canada, including the Peace Tower in Ottawa, from January 15 until sunset on January 17, 2024. The flags on all Government of Canada buildings and establishments across the country, including the Peace Tower, will be flown at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on January 28, 2024, the day of the state funeral.

State funerals in Canada are held to honour and commemorate present or past governors general, present or past prime ministers, and sitting members of the Ministry. In addition, any eminent Canadian may be offered a state funeral at the discretion of the Prime Minister.

Members of the public who wish to attend the ceremony are invited to register through the Broadbent Institute's webpage. Due to limited venue capacity, prompt registration is advised.

Mr. Broadbent's family appreciates expressions of support and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Broadbent Institute, Amnesty International, and Doctors Without Borders.

